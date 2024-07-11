The Kardashian-Jenner sisters couldn’t be more different, with their own interests and sense of style. But the one thing they all have in common is passion for their respective brands.

From SKIMS and Lemme, to 818, and KHY, the family’s various business endeavors certainly keeps their hands full — and there’s no sign of them slowing down anytime soon. There seems to be a new release from their many companies launching weekly and, honestly, it’s hard to keep up.

Next on the docket? Khloé Kardashian’s new denim collection for her brand Good American — launching today — which includes two new styles attributed to the reality star, herself. Enter, the ultra-distressed “Khloé” jeans.

Khloé’s Distressed Denim Outfit

The jeans are designed for an ultra high-rise, with a boot-cut silhouette that’s punctuated with discreet splits at the sides. But it’s the strategically-placed distressing throughout that really sets this new grungy denim offering apart from her past collections.

Courtesy of Good American

In true Kardashian fashion, Khloé modeled her newly-released jeans in the campaign, styling the two different color-ways in a way that felt so quintessentially her. The lighter wash pair was worn with a fitted white bra top that left her well-toned abs on full display.

Elsewhere in the campaign, the co-founder donned the black pair of “Khloé” jeans with a matching black bustier for a laidback, yet elevated approach to distressed denim. In both instances the youngest Kardashian sister — who just celebrated a milestone birthday last week — has never looked better.

Courtesy of Good American

Shop Her Namesake Khloé Jeans

The good news is, if you’re hoping to recreate Kardashian’s casual but cool denim ensembles IRL, the jeans are currently . They’re available two different washes — including a medium indigo blue pair ($179) that goes with just about everything and can be dressed up and down, with ease.

If you’re not a fan of traditional blue jeans or are looking for something a bit more polished for everyday, they also come in a true black wash that, when taken care of properly won’t fade over time.

They say you can never have too many pairs of denim, and thank goodness because Good American’s new Khloé jeans are worth adding to cart.