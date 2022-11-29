Khloé Kardashian — AKA Khlo$ to the OG stans — is seriously having her moment. And when it comes to her ultra-glamorous beauty looks, her hair has always been a constant point of discussion.

Experimenting with just about every single shade of blonde in every single length over the last few years, the Good American founder has been rocking a more natural, cozy bronde hue as of late that feels all things fresh, warm, and perfect for the chillier winter months. And most recently, the youngest Kardashian sister took her look to new lengths with hip-skimming tresses that softly billow into mermaid waves, with a clean middle part (of course). I mean, the ultimate chef’s kiss and hair inspo IMO.

Styled by Jay B, a London-based hair guru who has worked with the likes of Karrueche Tran, Rochelle Humes, and more, created that lived-in texture with Andrew Fitzsimons Après Sexe Texture Spray (which is only $14, might I add). And finishing off the look, celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm, who is best known for glamming Ariana Grande, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian (to name a few), the duo opted for some effortlessly bronzed glam and a matte pinky-neutral lip.

Aside from headline-making hair moments and her iconic XXLong nails (that get a fresh new polish by the week), Khloé’s mission of inclusivity at Good American is worthy of all of the hype.

As someone who has admitted to having a hard time finding clothes her size in the past, to point where she’s had to shop in different sections of the store than her sisters, the innovative denim company refuses to be stocked in stores that don’t carry all of their sizes (which just so happen to be sizes 00-32).

It’s giving major goddess mogul vibes if you ask me.