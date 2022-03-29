Khloe Kardashian's Oscars Look Was A Crystal Dress & Blonde Bob

Khloe Kardashian might have skipped the red carpet, but it turns out that she joined sisters Kim and Kourtney at the 2022 Oscars after party circuit, sharing her barely-there look on Instagram on Monday night.

The 37-year-old star posted a series of photos wearing a sheer, crystal-covered gown with a scoop neckline, and simple spaghetti straps. Paired with a little blonde bob, Kardashian captioned the post “Scarface – Elvira energy,” giving a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer’s similar hairstyle in the classic film.

It was a new look for Kardashian who, up until last week, was rocking her usual down-to-her-waist beach wave locks. But fans of her long hair, fear not — her hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez later revealed on Instagram that it is, in fact, a wig.

Though Kardashian seemed to avoid the paparazzi on the red carpet, she was reportedly spotted at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s evening affair, taking her effortlessly glam look out on the town.

Kardashian’s look is so perfect because of it’s slight early-aughts nod (think strappy slip dresses and embellishments galore), but still has that modern, clean glamour that makes it feel a little more of-the-moment.

The dress, designed by Celia Kritharioti, is very similar to the tank gown that she wore to the family Christmas party, so it seems to be the vibe she is gravitating toward as of late.

Ahead, a look at Kardashian’s after-hours outfit.