Is it really even swimsuit season if the Kardashians aren’t posting their new arsenal of bikinis on Instagram? Well, lucky for you, the time has come. And Khloe’s latest sparkly look might just take the cake.

The youngest Kardashian sister took to the social media platform with a trio of selfies showing off her latest addition to the Good American family: a hot, sparkly pink underwire swim top and high-hip briefs that looked very Barbie-esque. Her bikini cover-up was an open button-front dress that looked to be made of the same lurex material, proving that this season’s shimmery swimwear trend is alive and well.

Though Good American officially launched swim last summer, this is the first time the brand expanded its Always Fits category — which first popped up in its denim — to swimwear. As such, the new swim material is designed to stretch up or down a size based on normal body changes and weight fluctuation, all the while maintaining its shape. Of the line, Kardashian told People, “Women's bodies change so much throughout our adult lives. We wanted to offer Swim that would evolve with those changes and size fluctuations, and move with the curves of our bodies, guaranteeing the perfect fit, time and time again.”

When it comes to swimwear trends, lurex is a huge one. As it began to percolate last summer with brands like Oséree, it looks like Good American is getting in on the action — and all of its pieces are currently shoppable on the brand’s website. You can snag everything from barely-there string styles to high-waisted briefs and supportive underwire tops in shimmery green, silver, and pink lurex. And, of course, if you want a matching cover-up, you can also buy Kardashian’s button-front dress or go with side-tying sarong miniskirts.

Well, one thing’s for sure: Summer is officially here. Shop Kardashian’s exact pink lurex swim look below.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.