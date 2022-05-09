I know. Winter was long and you thought warm beach days would never come. But believe it or not, summer is so close, you can almost taste it — popsicles, barbecues, and salty skin. But I digress. Among the many joys of summertimes, I'm here to talk about one of the greatest: swimsuits.

Taking inspiration from the catwalk, celebs, and influencers alike, I scoured the interweb to round up some of the biggest swimsuit trends on shelves (virtual or otherwise) right now. And guess what? They're really fun — and I mean for any size.

These swim trends come from every corner of the fashion world — from TikTok to luxury, designer runways. Chanel sent sporty looks down the runway for their latest swimwear collection and, now, athletic inspiration is popping off in collections everywhere.

Beyond that, we’ve been seeing lots of revealing styles — skimpy tops and plenty of cut-outs. From Lizzo (she recently modeled a barely-there gold bikini) to Megan Thee Stallion, thong bikinis are it. Keep scrolling for even more hot-hot swimsuit trends for 2022.

3 Cut-Outs Always Fits One Shoulder One-Piece Good American $99 See on Good American Cut-outs were sent down the runway at Chromat, Jacquemus, and more. Now, they’re being worn by every celeb and influencer in the game. Here. for. it.

4 Subtle Sparkle Lovers and Friends Danya Top Revolve $98 $59 See on Revolve Add a little shimmer and shine to your beach look with a glitzy set that shines in the summer sun.

5 Cottagecore Ava Set Bold Swim $175 See on Bold Swim Cottagecore is having a moment — in part, due to Gigi Hadid’s dreamy collection with Frankies Bikinis. Ruffles offer a romantic vibe that fits the aesthetic every time.

6 Strappy Ties Galactic Bikini Bottom Winifred Taylor $74 $30 See on Winifred Taylor Super strappy bikinis are happening (again) this summer, so look for designs with hella string details.

7 Underboob Indah Leann Swim Top Victoria's Secret $97 $82 See on Victoria's Secret If you’re not opposed to making a statement, slip into this spicy look, which also comes in a super pretty emerald green.