Kim Cattrall is a talent that deserves to be celebrated. So it is fitting that British-Canadian actress was honored on May 30th at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment event in Toronto. For the occasion, Cattrall reminded us exactly why she’s worthy of recognition: for her contributions to acting, but also for her impact on the fashion world at large.

The Sex And The City actress, known for playing power publicist Samantha Jones in the OG Sex And The City series, pulled out all the stops and wore an elegant sequin and tweed matching skirt-set to the event. It wasn’t the least bit surprising to learn that the set was made by a brand known for its bold femininity: Balmain.

Kim’s Glittery Tweed Set

Cattrall’s sparkly look featured a blazer with eight silver crystal buttons. She styled the structured topper with a black sheer collared blouse underneath. Her coordinating mini skirt hit just in the center of her thighs, and lent itself nicely to the sheer black tights and sandal heels she wore underneath.

Shawn Goldberg/Getty Images

A Balmain Stan At Heart

Cattrall attended Balmain’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection in Paris back in September 2023. Surprisingly enough, the show marked her first time ever attending a fashion show in France. The actress told Vogue “I’ve been invited in the past but I’ve always been unavailable, so to be invited by Olivier was incredibly special to me.”

Cattrall, clearly a big fan of Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, was dressed in different all black matching skirt set — a custom design in croc-embossed leather — for the show.

WWD/Getty Images

And below, you’ll get another peek at Cattralls Balmain obsession: the shimmering animal-print mini she wore to the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year awards in 2023. The dress was fully embroidered with black and gold sequins, while the oversized structured shoulders felt true to the bold take-no-prisoners style of Samantha Jones.

Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Shop Kim’s Balmain Looks

Want to channel the same confidence? Shop Cattrall’s exact looks below.