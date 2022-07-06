Kim Kardashian touched down in Paris for Couture Fashion Week to model for her favorite brand Balenciaga. Naturally, the fashion icon took advantage of the Parisian streets, flaunting nonstop looks from the fashion house (per usual).

The reality star and business mogul was spotted on her way to the Balenciaga showroom on July 5 wearing a Speedhunters one-piece swimsuit over Balenciaga’s pantaboots — you know, the American Apparel-esque leggings that have boots attached? If you’ve seen any photo of Kardashian from the past three or four months, you’re already well acquainted with the trend, as she’s been wearing the polarizing trend almost daily.

Before you sprint to your Spotify app, note that Speedhunters is actually a faux band created by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, to create that authentic band tee look. Kardashian’s swimsuit even comes with a set of imaginary tour dates printed right on the butt. The design really plays up the vintage merch aesthetic, with lace-up details on the front, sides, and back of the suit. It’s giving ’80s DIY, but make it high fashion.

For the following day’s haute couture show, Kardashian modeled alongside stars like Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman. Of course, she wore pantaboots on the catwalk, too. Legend.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Speedhunters fans, you can buy the exact same one-piece suit for a smooth $650.

