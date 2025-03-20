Kim Kardashian is a lingerie connoisseur and influencer. While some CEOs build empires without using their products on the regular, Kardashian is SKIMS’ biggest endorser, product tester, and fan. That said, she’s built her entire wardrobe around intimates — SKIMS or otherwise (competitive analysis, perhaps?). She’s even amassed a jaw-dropping collection of archival pieces including the infamous Tom Ford-era Gucci thong. One of her recent favorite lingerie silhouettes, though, is much, much sleeker: the bandeau.

Kim’s Bandeau & Capri Pants

The SKIMS mogul shared a teaser of The Kardashians’ next episode. While it’s the promise of episodic drama that ultimately hooks viewers, the style moments are also completely worth the wait. One such look was Kardashian’s bra, which she wore as a top.

In one scene, she was spotted wearing a slinky black bandeau. Though A-listers have been wearing innerwear as outerwear for a hot minute, the bandeau is 2025’s lingerie of choice. The rectangular brassiere was already spotted all over the Spring/Summer 2025 runways of Prada, Sportmax, and Alaïa, among others. With Kardashian’s seal of approval, it’s bound to become ubiquitous IRL, too. Though it’s unclear which brand this is from exactly, SKIMS does offer a similar one for $28.

What she paired the bra with was even more curious. She wore capri pants, a divisive trend that fashion savants either love or despise. Her take, a high-waisted black pair, was a streamlined touch. It also gave the look a bit of a Carrie Bradshaw moment, as Sarah Jessica Parker’s alter ego famously loved capri pants — and bandeau bras. So this entire wardrobe permutation felt SATC-coded.

Keeping her look sleek, Kardashian accessorized with black sunglasses and a slick bun.

She Loves A Bandeau Look

It’s far from the first time the mogul has donned a bandeau. In September, she harkened to same bra-forward style. Like the above ’fit, she kept the look monochromatic in camel hues. Unlike her most recent number, though, she doubled down on the exposed-underwear trend and ensured her panties’ waistband peered through her skirt.

Honorable Mention: Khloe’s Look

In the same episode, Khloé also channeled the KarJenner aesthetic — particularly Kylie’s. Being supportive, the Good American founder sported a piece from Khy, her youngest sister’s ready-to-wear label. The half-sleeve, half-twisted straps item was from Khy’s popular Sueded Stretch collection, which boasts a 40,000 waitlist.

They’re always reppin’ their own. Kris would be proud.