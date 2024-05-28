Attention toga partiers! Kim Kardashian has taken the draped look to haute new levels, thanks to Balenciaga's latest, um... creation. The Skims mogul was spotted in Woodland Hills rocking a look that could be described as a chic, backless top or a particularly luxurious bed sheet fashioned into a shirt. I'll let you decide which route to take.

That said, one thing remains certain: Kim is always going to bring conversation-sparking looks whether she's supporting one of her children during their extracurricular activities or fighting for justice reform at the White House. The Kardashians star never shies away from turning heads in thought-provoking fashion.

Kim’s Draped Bed Sheet Top

The garment in question? A billowy, black-draped top that hung around Kim's figure like a waterfall. Forget your average crop top – this open back piece leaves very little to the imagination. Paired with (her favorite) signature Balenciaga pantaboots — the ones that morph seamlessly from leggings to high-heeled boots — the entire curve-hugging outfit is a head-turning, "is-it-clothing-or-modern-art?" masterpiece.

Instagram/ @Kim Kardashian via Pierre Snaps

Of course, Kim K doesn't do anything halfway. She also incorporated futuristic, jet-black sunglasses that wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi film and her newly favorite platinum blonde hair pulled back in a sleek bun. And who needs jewelry when you have the audacity of this lewk? Kim kept accessories to a minimum, allowing her sculptural top be the main attraction.

Instagram/ @Kim Kardashian via Pierre Snaps

Although the look — spotted by the ever-watchful eye of Pierre Snaps — was presumably an “off-duty” one, it definitely did not align with what most people wear to run errands. This is a full-on red carpet, paparazzi-ready, slay even for a trip to, presumably, pick up some oat milk for her lattes.

Instagram/ @Kim Kardashian via Pierre Snaps

Love it or hate it (and there will definitely be both camps on this one), you can't deny that Kim Kardashian knows how to push boundaries and turn heads. Balenciaga, bed sheet, or somewhere in between, this is a style we won't soon forget.