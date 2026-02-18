Kim Kardashian Wore One Of Her Nakedest Dresses Yet

It’s a normal Tuesday for Kim Kardashian, so naturally, she rocked a naked dress for dinner. Earlier this month, the reality star and SKIMS founder traveled to Europe for her latest NikeSKIMS launch and stepped out in Paris for an alleged date night with Lewis Hamilton, whom she’s rumored to be dating.

Of course, she staged an entire photoshoot during the outing to Japanese restaurant Aqua Kyoto, which she posted to Instagram on Feb. 17. But clearly, no matter the occasion, the dinner was of utmost importance to Kardashian, as she wore one of her nakedest looks yet — a ’fit worthy of its own special photography.

Kim’s See-Through Dress

Kardashian turned the classic LBD (little black dress) into something much spicier. She donned a long-sleeved black gown that was entirely see-through, featuring a turtleneck collar and a form-fitting floor-length skirt. The dress was made with sheer floral lace from head to toe, stitched atop mesh fabric.

Underneath, she repped her own brand, wearing SKIMS’ Micro Triangle Bralette in a lacy Onyx hue that blended seamlessly into her dress.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

She also donned skin-colored pantaboots camouflaged by her gown, making it appear as if she were wearing matching pointed-toe pumps.

Leaving her car, Kardashian added some theatrical flair, topping her dress with a dramatic black velvet cape that swept the road behind her. If the cameras didn’t know better, she could’ve been auditioning to play Catwoman.

Backgrid / Instagram

Kim’s Unusual Naked Look

Never one to rest on her naked fashion laurels, Kardashian has found rather innovative ways to take on the trend. On the February cover of Complex, she used a gray NikeSKIMS towel as her top, wrapping it around her shoulders like a luxe shawl.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

She paired her cropped towel with metallic gray leggings, also from her SKIMS collaboration with Nike, featuring a high-waisted fit and briefs-style waistband with the two brands’ iconic logos next to each other. Don’t underestimate Kardashian’s ability to use anything for a naked moment.