It’s another typical Monday morning for Kim Kardashian. The reality star practically invented the slogan “break the internet” with her spicy photoshoots and penchant for mastering every naked fashion trend. So when it came to SKIMS’ latest project, it’s not surprising at all that she knew just how to promote it.

Last week, Kardashian unveiled the latest NikeSKIMS drop, as part of her shapewear brand SKIMS’ ongoing collaboration with Nike. To speak on their partnership, she graced the cover of Complex’s February 2026 issue, and true to her signature aesthetic, she made her newest items look even spicier simply by wearing a towel.

Kim’s Creative Towel Use

For her latest cover, Kardashian wore her gray NikeSKIMS towel as a top, wrapping it around her shoulders like a luxe shawl. Of course, it turned out to be a crop top, showing off her cleavage and midriff.

She paired her towel top with metallic gray leggings, also from her SKIMS collaboration with Nike, featuring a high-waisted fit and the two brands’ logos side by side on her waistband.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

She completed her look with fingerless gloves that camouflage perfectly into her towel, making it look like she was getting ready for a boxing match.

Kim’s NikeSKIMS Shoes

While Kardashian usually employs it girls and rising stars for her SKIMS campaigns, she’s prone to showing off her wares herself when she hits the streets. A few weeks prior, she debuted NikeSKIMS’ new Rift sneakers by stepping out for dinner in Los Angeles, donning a black pair made with sheer mesh and a tabi-inspired split-toe frame.

She paired her new footwear with an even spicier ensemble, wearing a black leather tube top and topping it with a matching bomber jacket.

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

For her bottoms, she decided to get cozy with a pair of black knitted sweatpants featuring tear-away buttons at her sides, and pulled them low enough to show off her high-waisted NikeSKIMS-branded underwear.