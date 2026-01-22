These days, it feels like the entire Internet is reminiscing about 2016, but Y2K-coded style has been trending for much longer. Over the past year, the trend cycle has looped back around to nostalgic essentials. Trends like low-rise jeans and dresses-over-pants are back in vogue, and everyone is dressing like they did when Keeping Up With The Kardashians first premiered back in 2007.

Of course, Kim Kardashian has been quick to return to her sartorial roots. On Jan. 21, the Skims founder embraced throwback vibes during an interview on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. For their convo, Kim paired a plunging corset top with one of the early aughts’ most beloved accessories.

Kim’s Y2K Vibes

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, Kim stopped by Khloé in Wonder Land, where the sisters touched on just about everything —from parenting styles to how Kim really feels about Taylor Swift. While Khloé wore her signature all-black for the occasion, Kim broke out an early 2000s-inspired ‘fit.

Kim wore a lingerie-coded top. Her ballet pink corset featured a plunging scoop neckline and delicate lace lining on the cups. Silver buckles on the halter strap added some edge to the delicate piece. She paired the top with tan suede pants and a white fur coat.

The naughties flair really came into play with Kim’s hair accessory: a wide black latex headband.

Kim’s Plunging Corsets

Over her decades in the spotlight, Kim has established an iconic personal style, defined by plunging tops and Y2K-coded inspo. On Jan. 20, the reality star shared an Instagram photo dump, sporting some of her favorite go-tos.

In one picture, she wore a sheer black bustier top, which had a bow at the low point of the neckline. She added a pair of oversized gray sweatpants and a black leather biker jacket to the ‘fit.

For her next look, Kim incorporated another of her (and the early 2000s’) fashion favorites: latex. In a few photos, she wore a chocolate brown latex bustier top with a low scoop neckline. She added a black leather trench coat, with the belt tied in a knot at her waist, to make her ‘fit work in the winter weather.

Kim is proof that the Y2K nostalgia is here to stay.