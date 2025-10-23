Kim Kardashian loves hair. Last week, she practically broke the internet for the nth time in her career by launching the SKIMS “Ultimate Bush” panty (read: a merkin) in several colorways and hair textures. It’s the most shocking product her brand has launched, trumping her faux nipple bras and faux nipple piercing bras. Still, the drop sold out within hours. If there’s anything to be gleaned from this launch, it’s that Kardashian can sell anything — or that people are really into hairy undies.

Perhaps inspired by her own viral wares, the reality TV star rocked a hair-focused dress to celebrate her 45th birthday.

Kim’s Plaited Attire

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, Kardashian flew to London to attend the UK premiere of All’s Fair, her new legal drama series on Hulu. Booked and busy, she attended two more events that night: the premiere’s after-party and a private birthday celebration held at her photographer friend Mert Alas’ house. As expected, she wore a different ensemble for each affair, with the birthday ’fit being the nakedest and most avant garde.

The bustier dress (if you can call it that) was made out of the flimsiest, skin-matching fabric with zero opacity. It also had a scoop neckline so low, it drooped past her breasts. The only form of coverage the item had was the braids of hair made to form bra cups and draped delicate chains.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

The bottom half also featured braided hair details and a draping of fringed chains. Underneath, she wore a black thong and sheer tights, which she slipped into her brown peep-toe mules.

To keep her look coordinated, Kardashian finished it off with a braided hair choker with a statement bedazzled buckle.

Her Second “Naked Dress”

Shortly before donning her braided ensemble, she was in a similarly sheer bustier mini for the All’s Fair premiere after-party. Strapless with the faintest hint of a lining, it mimicked the ritual of getting undressed. The torso was practically lingerie, while the champagne-hued silk skirt was unzipped, making it look like the undressing attempt was abandoned mid-removal.

Southpaw / BACKGRID

Two looks, two guaranteed slays.