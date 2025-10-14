The full-bush movement just found a new advocate, and her name is Kim Kardashian.

Pubic hair positivity has been a growing topic of conversation on TikTok since a post supporting body hair in a bikini went viral in January. Apparently, a few stars are also fans of the look. In Season 15 of Real Housewives of New York City, Jenna Lyons shared a pic of her hairy nether regions, a moment that caused quite the stir among the cast.

Though Kardashian’s personal preferences are unknown, she did come out as a supporter of the movement on Oct. 14, when her intimates label SKIMS dropped the “Ultimate Bush” panty and nearly broke the internet (again).

SKIMS’ Merkin Panties

SKIMS is no stranger to daring underwear. Remember when the brand dropped bras with built-in faux nipples in 2023, a style which the label reimagined earlier this year by adding faux nipple piercings? Still, this is clearly SKIMS’ most daring underwear yet. Crafted in an ultra-sheer G-string, it features 12 different merkin shade variations (from blonde to brunette) in two hairstyles: curly and straight.

Kardashian announced the controversial new products via her Instagram Stories, wherein she shared stills from the accompanying campaign video.

Courtesy of SKIMS

The minute-long clip was inspired by old-timey game show competitions. Three contestants joined “Does The Carpet Match The Drapes?” in which a host asked the audience members what color they thought the hair-down-there would be. In the video, all contestants wore teeny LBDs and revealed their merkins by pulling their skirts up. In a cheeky twist, the audience didn’t get any color right; none “matched the drapes.” The plot twist supports The Ultimate Bush’s promise: “With this iconic new panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.”

Shop The Ultimate Bush

If you, too, want to dabble with the possibility of a full bush without committing or just want to try on different ‘dos and colors, the faux fur micro thong is the Kardashian-approved route. It’s affordable, too, retailing for $32. Just be warned: It’s flying off the shelves fast.