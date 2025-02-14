Valentine’s Day is always a busy time for Kim Kardashian. After recruiting Lana Del Rey for her SKIMS V-Day campaign in 2024 and spotlighting The White Lotus stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò in 2023, fans have now come to expect romantic lingerie sets from Kardashian’s shapewear brand every year. Unsurprisingly, Kardashian delivered.

One day before the Feb. 14 holiday, the 44-year-old modeled one of her most recent entries into the SKIMS Valentine’s Day canon: a cheeky new bodysuit that’s equal parts adorable and spicy.

Kim’s Cheeky V-Day Bodysuit

In honor of SKIMS’ limited edition Valentine’s Day drop, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off one of the many exclusive items up for grabs this holiday. In the photos, Kardashian poses in the candy hearts-printed Cami Bodysuit while sitting on a bathroom counter. Despite directly facing the camera, Kardashian manages to provide a clear shot of the bodysuit’s thonged backside with a little help from the mirror that just so happens to be situated behind her.

Kardashian’s cleavage was also on full display in the sweet shapewear, thanks to the adjustable spaghetti straps and scooped neck design.

Get The Look

Though it probably won’t arrive in time for your 2025 V-Day rendezvous, you can always snag the tempting bodysuit for next year. Available for $64, the Marble Candy Heart print bodysuit features a white base that’s been adorned with pink, green, blue, and purple candy hearts throughout.

The one-piece is also available in Stone and Cayenne.

Along with its adjustable neckline, the garment also features a delicate lace detail across the chest and hips, and boasts a high-cut silhouette that sits just above the hips.

Other V-Day Goodies

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has modeled her brand’s V-Day exclusives. On Jan. 23, the mom-of-four showcased even more of the collection on her Instagram story, including a lacy velvet bra, a see-through thong, and more.

Instagram/@kimkardashian

You know it’s good when it has the Kardashian stamp of approval.