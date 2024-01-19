For fans of Kim Kardashians’ Skims, holiday-themed clothing collections are to be expected. As February approaches, the intimates brand has tapped none other than Lana Del Rey for its 2024 Valentine’s Shop campaign, which is coming in hot with vintage heart-shaped motifs, the prettiest hair bows, and babydoll glamour — an aesthetic that’s very much associated with the artist.

Throughout her career, Del Rey has consistently stuck to the same beauty M.O. — namely, one that’s retro, sweet, and feminine. Her early Born To Die era, for instance, was defined by vibrant red French tip nails and lipstick to match, while she adopted a ’60s makeup and hair look for later albums.

Basically, the musician has long been a coquette queen — so it makes sense she’s starring in a romantic V-Day campaign that features a heavy dose of vintage inspiration.

Lana Del Rey’s French Tip Pedicure

On Jan. 18, Skims revealed the campaign, with Del Rey pictured in satin bodysuits, lace-lined slip dresses, and body-smoothing shapewear.

The “Say Yes To Heaven” singer rocked a bold cut crease on her eyes, while her lips were painted in a warm neutral shade with peachy undertones. She kept things classic and chic on her nails, sporting a French tip pedicure and an almond-shaped manicure to match.

This proves it: Del Rey has officially cemented the nostalgic pedicure as a trend to watch in 2024.

French Tips Nails Are So “Old Money”

“Old money” nails are very much on-trend at the moment, after all — think classic Frenchies, neutral “mannequin nails,” tortoiseshell prints, and more quietly luxurious designs all flooding your social media feed.

While the “Cinnamon Girl” singer is the most recent to rock micro white French tips, she isn’t the only A-lister opting for the timeless look. Dua Lipa recently wore a crisp French-tipped pedi, while Kendall Jenner has officially adopted short French manicures as her go-to “model-off-duty” look.

Her Oversized Coquette Hair Ribbons

Classic nails aside, Lana’s buttery bronde hair and coquettish accessories were also standouts in the vintage-inspired campaign.

Del Rey’s lengths were kept minimally styled with a pin-straight texture and a clean middle part, allowing the balletcore-style oversized ribbons to do the talking.