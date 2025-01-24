The sign of a great entrepreneur is when they consistently test and wear their own products. Given that Kim Kardashian is a business mogul, who built a diversified empire in beauty and loungewear, among others, best believe she takes quality control seriously. Case in point: On Thursday, Jan. 23, she tested her latest SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection at home and modeled them on her Instagram Stories.

Two days prior, Kardashian’s intimates brand announced the upcoming drop with a corresponding campaign. And the latest A-lister in a series of SKIMS endorsers? BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Photographed by Carin Backoff, the K-pop sensation donned several outfits including a lace slip dress, a cami set, and a boxer set. Leaning into the season of love, the entire collection featured quintessential V-Day motifs such as hearts, kiss marks, and delicate lace.

Though she didn’t star in the campaign, Kardashian couldn’t help but do a try-on of the sets. “Sometimes I think I’m not the sweetheart, little girly type, but then I try [the lingerie] on and then I’m like, ‘OK this is so comfy,’” she said in one Story, before sharing what she planned on wearing to sleep. Though they were definitely “girly,” with frilly lace details and cutesy elements, they were also extremely spicy.

Kim’s See-Through Thong

In one of the multiple ‘fits she tried on, she wore a lacy velvet set in a delicate powder blue. Her bralette ($48) featured a smattering of hearts and a subtle lace trim.

Instagram/kimkardashian

She paired the top with a lace thong with a scallop trim ($22) in a similar hue.

More Lingerie, Right This Way

SKIMS’ V-Day edit offered several other options in the same velvet heart print. The reality star obviously loved the cushy pieces and tried on a few more. The first was a cropped corset ($74) with a deep square neckline and the subtlest lace trim peering out. Like the first co-ords, she wore one in blue, but it also comes in pink. She paired it with a stringy thong pulled high up to her waist.

Her last heart-clad piece was a teddy ($78) in the same print (and color). It featured a plunging neckline, lace trim all over, and a see-through lace cutout panel on her waist. Oh, and it was also booty-baring with a thong back.

In another look, she went the pink route and wore a diaphanous bralette ($36) with a tiny bow on each strap, the classic coquette symbol. She paired it with panties from a different cami set. Featuring a similar bow in the middle, her undies came with a frilly, lettuce trim.

For that extra dose of pink, she wore a cropped cardigan ($58) with ruffly wrists.

SKIMS’ Valentine’s Shop is out now.