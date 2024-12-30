The Kardashians usually treat their Christmas parties like their personal Met Galas. Year after year, they stage massive events, curate star-studded guest lists, and decorate with gusto. It’s become a highly anticipated tradition for their family, friends, and fans who are privy to the snapshots shared on social media.

This year, however, looked different for the famous clan. Instead of throwing a massive shindig, Kim Kardashian told Vogue the family was planning a “really low-key Christmas Eve party.” Though they were hosting a “family-intimate” gathering, the SKIMS founder promised they were “still dressing up to the nines ’cause that’s what we do.” As per usual, she delivered on her promise.

Kim’s Holiday Family Photo

Against a gigantic Christmas tree, the reality TV star took her annual holiday family portraits. Photographed by Pierre Snaps, Kardashian posed alongside her children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Proving style runs deep in the fam, the boys matched in matching black looks with jackets, shirts, and loose pants, while Chicago rocked a red leather dress with cowboy boots. North, meanwhile, channeled the chic prep school aesthetic with a necktie-accented top, bubble skirt, and knee-high boots. Their mom’s look, however, was the most eye-catching in a shiny vivid cherry hue.

Bringing the glamour, Kardashian donned a floor-length gown that featured slinky straps and a fitted silhouette. It was the sides — or lack thereof — that stole the show. Each side of her dress featured a slit from top to bottom, held together by strategically placed hardware.

She completed her risqué look with matching red nails and a smokey eye. She even styled her bob in a wet look and choppy bangs for a bit of edge.

More KarJenner Holiday ’Fits

If the SKKN BY KIM mogul went the risqué route, Kendall Jenner channeled 1940s Old Hollywood. Rocking a $3,900 dress from Phoebe Philo, she wore an ivory satin gown that was mostly covered. Save for her back, which was bare, the dress featured a high neck, long puffy sleeves, and an aqueous fitted mold. It was retro glam perfection.

Instagram/kendalljenenr

Kylie, meanwhile, leaned into the stereotypical holiday dress code: sparkly sequins. Hers was a strapless halter gown blanketed in iridescent ivory embellishments. For a coordinated look, she accessorized with an ear stack dripping in diamonds and painted her nails a coat of pearlescent polish.

Perhaps the most stylish was their matriarch, Kris, who gave her signature blazers a Santa-esque twist. She wore a gray and black velvet gown, which she topped with a matching velvet jacket with a Claus-like shearling lapel. The ’fit, she shared, was a gift from her daughter Kylie, straight from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture 1999 collection.

Kris in Kouture? Perfection.