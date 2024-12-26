Few holiday traditions are as sacred as belting out Christmas carols, wearing cozy pajamas to open presents ’round the tree, and patiently waiting for the KarJenners to drop their Kris-mas party outfits.

Those who keep up with the clan know the famous fam pulls out the stops for most occasions. No family gathering, however, is ever as festive or over-the-top as their Christmas shindigs with elaborate decor, star-studded guest lists, and special performances — feats topped only by their high-glam outfits. Though few have shared their ensembles for Christmas 2024, one part of the brood has already given fashion fans a sneak peek of hers: Kendall Jenner.

Kendall’s Old Hollywood Gown

The 818 Tequila founder has been buoyed by the Christmas spirit. After decorating her abode with lots of festive details (read: wreaths galore), she gave Architectural Digest a tour wearing a holiday sweater, a suitable choice. Proving her sartorial range, she ditched the thick threads days later and traded it for something much more glamorous.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the supermodel took to Instagram Stories to share her holiday ensemble: an aqueous satin dress from Phoebe Philo. Her ivory number from the fashion girl-approved designer featured a high neckline, semi-puffy long sleeves with cuffs, and a fitted waist that billowed out to a semi-A-line silhouette.

Instagram/kendalljenenr

Business In The Front, Party In The Back

The elegant number was evocative of Old Hollywood stars from the 1940s. In that shade of shiny ivory, the sophisticated style looked utterly bridal too, like something a famous actress of yore would wear.

But while the front was completely covered, the back had a little risqué surprise in that it was almost entirely backless.

Instagram/kendalljenner

The gown may seem simple, but its price tag sure isn’t. The number is currently available on the label’s website for $3,900.

Her Head-To-Toe Retro Glam

As a supermodel, Jenner knows how much one’s beauty look can make or break any outfit. So, naturally, she opted for the same retro vibe for her glam. Her bob was wavy and voluminous, while her pout was a deep shade of red. She even accessorized to match with oversized earrings.

To complete the aesthetic, she posted black-and-white photos that looked like they were taken in an old-timey photo booth. A Christmas slay.