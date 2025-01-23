Only the Kardashians/Jenners could turn their reality show’s promo materials into high-fashion shoots chic enough to rival Vogue’s. They did just that on Wednesday, Jan. 22, for their Season 6 release date announcement. (It comes out on Feb. 6, ICYWW.)

Taking the term “family portrait” literally, the famed clan posed together as if inside a painting, with some spilling out of the frame. The backdrop was idyllic — a landscape of clouds and trees. The framing, meanwhile, was quite literal — they were (mostly) inside an ornate gilded picture frame, akin to those that hang in grand museums. (The promo video also replicated the still-life-portrait-to-3D concept where they each posed as solo paintings before stepping out of the frame to pose with each other.) Matching the vibe, their outfits also looked like works of art.

Kim’s Corset... & Then Some

In the promo teaser, shared on Instagram, the caption read: “Boundaries are made to be broken.” While it’s unclear whose boundaries will be crossed exactly (and who’s doing the traversing), what can be gleaned from the photo is that the fashion next season will be beyond chic.

The entire family wore all-black ensembles, each boasting a distinct style detail. Kim’s look, in particular, looked like it could’ve been plucked from her lingerie drawer. The SKIMS founder wore a sleeveless corset with straps that grazed down her shoulders. She paired the décolletage-flaunting piece with a fitted maxi and a choker necklace so wide it covered the length of her neck. It had the makings of spicy gothcore.

The rest of her kin looked equally stylish. Kourtney served ’80s suiting in a jacket with exaggerated shoulder pads and a micro mini; Khloé wore a long-sleeved number with a waist cutout and thigh-high slit; Kendall went her usual minimalist route in a strapless maxi; Kylie dazzled in a sequined dress (nearly identical to her Khy offerings); while Kris, the matriarch, traded her signature pantsuits for a knee-length number with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Previously On The Kardashians

It’s far from the first time the famous family showed out for their show’s teasers. For Season 5, they all posed against a beachy backdrop wearing draped confections in shades of sand and gold.

Meanwhile, in an earlier season of the Hulu show, they also channeled the all-black look, playing on textures and necklines.

The family that slays together, dominates reality TV together.