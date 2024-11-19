Holidays according to Santa Claus are basically a year-end performance review. If you were nice (for the most part), a gift awaits; unfortunately, if you were naughty, forget it. Those are the rules kids have abided by for decades. The holidays according to Kylie Jenner, however, look slightly different — especially if you base it on her latest Khy drop.

In the campaign materials for the holiday collection, made in collaboration with Berlin-based Sia Arnika, naughtiness isn’t just tolerated, it’s encouraged — sartorially speaking, that is. Underboob-flaunting cutout tops, itty-bitty minis, and ultra-low backs take center stage. Her cheekiest look, however, is a pair of sequined booty shorts that definitely err on the naughty side.

Kylie’s Sequined Hot Pants

While the Sprinter entrepreneur typically models her wares and stars in the label’s campaigns solo, she was joined by a friend for this special drop: model Amelia Gray. Photographed by Theo Liu, the pair wore coordinated ultra-sparkly looks. In one photo, Jenner wore an asymmetrical top with a massive tummy cutout and a smaller one on one side of the waist.

Fully leaning into the skin-baring look, she paired the barely there top with cheeky hot pants. Since sequins are practically the holiday dress code, both pieces were covered in a blanket of lime green sequins for a truly festive vibe.

Khy

Meanwhile, Gray wore a similar set. She chose an asymmetrical, one-sided crop top (sans cutouts) and paired that with a micro mini.

More Festive Looks

The limited-edition collection, which is available to shop on Wednesday, Nov. 20, comes with even more dazzling options. In one photo, for example, Jenner is seen wearing a silver bandeau crop top and a ruched mini.

Gray, who was propped on Jenner, wore a silver version of the cutout top. Instead of booty shorts, however, she paired it with semi-flared, semi-sheer pants.

In another coordinated slay, Jenner wore an inky maxi dress that gave a whiff of Old Hollywood. With long sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a deep low back, the reality TV star’s look was a sequined retro stunner.

Gray, on the other hand, wore a strapless knee-length number that featured a massive thigh cutout. Her choice of accessory — a leopard’s head as a mask — was the only pop of color in an otherwise jet black set.

Kylie Jenner keeps us fed — with looks, that is.