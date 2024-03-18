Since Kim Kardashian debuted her acting chops on American Horror Story: Delicate, I often think about how KarJenner fans have been deprived of thespian Kim all these years. She very easily could’ve been a Disney Channel star. Though that ship has long sailed, the mogul recently wore an outfit possessed by the spirit of DCOMs past.

Back in the early aughts, shows like Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, and The Suite Life of Zach and Cody popularized the layered look, piling on tank tops with abandon. I had hoped to never see such reckless styling again. But, alas, its resurgence has officially begun — at the hands of Kim Kardashian.

Kim’s High-Fashion Disneycore

On a recent trip to Paris, Kardashian sported three contrasting, lace-trimmed styles atop each other. For bonus points, she then layered, those over a lace tank, layered that over a T-shirt, and then layered that on top of a turtleneck. It’s a level of layering even Ashley Tisdale wouldn’t attempt.

Though she was already wearing more tops than the average person, those weren’t her only layers. Her bottoms were also stacked three-deep. She wore thigh-high lace stockings over white leggings, which she then tucked into her knee-high boots.

Instead of Disney’s signature pops of color, however, Kardashian rocked the look in her trademark neutrals — in this case, blacks and grays. She carried an equally chaotic bag covered with a mess of charms and keychains.

Her Sartorial Range Is Top-Tier

In the same Instagram carousel, she also shared a couple of other looks — and they couldn’t be any more different from the above. In one, the SKIMS founder leaned heavily into the “mob wife” aesthetic, which her family helped popularize. She wore a posh brown fur coat with nothing but high-waist tights underneath.

In another pic, she wore an oversized black coat with sheer tights underneath — a shockingly minimal choice.

Her fashion range is truly a thing of amazement.