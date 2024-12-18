At this rate, Kim Kardashian is practically carrying the underwear industry. SKIMS, her intimates label, is already valued at $4 billion after five years. And, as of last week, she just expanded her venture’s distribution strategy from exclusively online to a New York flagship store.

If you thought she’d slow down post-store opening, you thought wrong; Kardashian continues to innovate her lingerie game with unconventional styles. Take her latest campaign, for example.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Kardashian teased SKIMS’ new collection with a headline-worthy drop. While she typically commissions the buzziest stars to star in the promo materials, the reality TV star fronted this ultra-risqué campaign herself. It was the perfect choice, too — no one else would be able to pull off a furry micro thong bikini (yes, you read that right).

Kim’s Itty-Bitty Fur Bikini

SKIMS already dominates the market for its stretchy classics. So Kardashian’s latest strategy was to dip her toe into more unexpected iterations of her bestselling products.

In the campaign, photographed by Charlie Denis, the SKKN BY KIM mogul posed atop a fuzzy camel-hued couch. The furniture prop expertly matched her ensemble: a bikini made with faux fur.

She donned a micro triangle bra on top (a Kardashian favorite) that barely offered any coverage. Similarly, her choice of bottoms — a thong bikini with its thin strings pulled up to her waist — was also hella cheeky. Kardashian paired the set with knee-high lace-up boots and blond hair.

More Undies, This Way

Faux fur wasn’t the only material Kardashian equipped for her latest collection, she also went the knitted route.

In one set, she wore a periwinkle triangle bra crafted in a cable knit. While the chunky woven technique is typically reserved for cooler temps, Kardashian’s bikini top is more befitting a sunny, beachside locale.

Her bottoms were a different story. She paired the bikini top with matching high-waist leggings in the same heavy cable knit.

Her other two outfits from the drop were more traditional fabric-wise. One set included a pink ribbed knit crop tank paired with classic cotton panties. Keeping it monochromatic in Glinda pink, Kardashian paired the set with thigh-high sheer stockings.

She gave no-pants outfit inspiration in another photo when she paired a cable knit cropped sweater with panties — nothing else.

She’s making underwear exciting.