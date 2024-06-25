Kim Kardashian’s version of an off-duty look is undeniably elevated, even compared to the most stylish celebrities. While the street-style savant occasionally wears sweats when she’s running errands around Calabasas or attending her kid’s sports games, there’s almost always an element of luxury thrown into the mix.

Her high-low vibe goes all the way back to the 2010s, when Kardashian solely wore neutral color palettes and athleisure staples (read: sand-colored biker shorts with a matching hoodie and sneakers). Even then, she managed to give her otherwise simple looks a high-fashion twist — and it had everything to do with her impressive curation of designer accessories.

The same can be said today, and Kardashians’ most recent ensemble is a prime example. This time, she elevated a laid-back ’fit with a rare mini Hermés Kelly bag, like only a Kardashian can.

Kim’s Leggings-As-Pants Look

On June 21st, Kardashian was photographed out in Los Angeles sporting an all-brown look, reminiscent of something she would have worn during her Yeezy era. The outfit included a pair of Skims’ second-skin leggings and a matching T-shirt to create a delightfully monochromatic look — it all felt very Kim-coded.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Kardashian added a bit of luxury to the look with her designer accessories: a pair of black suede kitten heel boots and a stunning Hermés Kelly bag in chocolate-colored alligator skin.

Bye Bye, Blonde

After going platinum blonde for the last few months, the reality star returned to the jet black shade that’s become her signature. With the help of her BFF, hair stylist Chris Appleton, Kardashian’s famous “glass hair” is back in full effect. Straight with a middle part down the center, it’s definitely giving Kim circa 2015.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Got $65,000 To Spare?

With the words “Hermés” and “alligator” in the same sentence, it goes without saying that Kardashian’s bag comes with a hefty price tag. Her exact Kelly II Sellier Mini 20 — complete with real gold hardware — is available to buy second-hand for a whopping $65,000. That said, you can shop similar styles for a fraction of the price at Strathberry, JW Pei, and Rouje Paris.

This is one of many Hermés Kelly bags Kardashian has in her arsena. Between her and her Kelly-loving sisters, the family probably owns at least one every color ever made.