Kim Kardashian has been collecting pop culture fashion pieces like infinity stones.

First, it was Michael Jackson’s white fedora hat from the iconic Smooth Criminal music video, purchased for daughter North West back in 2022. That same year, Kardashian set her sights on Marilyn Monroe’s legendary “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress from 1965 — which she later donned to the Met Gala. (But not without controversy)

Up next? The custom two-piece outfit that Janet Jackson wore back in 1993 in her award-winning ‘If’ music video. On Tuesday, Kardashian popped out in the archival look at the artist’s show in Palm Springs, California.

Kim’s Cropped Top & Lace-Up Pants

The night of the concert, she took to her Instagram story to warn followers, “I’m spamming tonight, so unless you want to see too much @janetjackson content, I suggest you stay off my page.”

And spam, she did. The SKIMS founder posted glimpses of the look to her Instagram story, which featured a white sleeveless crop top with button detailing and flared, lace-up pants with fringes down the sides.

For her initial reveal, Kardashian kept her accessories fairly simple with some of her go-to Chrome Hearts rings on a few of her fingers. But later in the night, she completed the look with the same bone choker that Jackson wore in the music video.

Janet Jackson’s Outfit

The “If” music video debuted back in 1993, and features Jackson in the custom outfit. She paired it with voluminous curls to add to the “hairography” in her visuals, which were already well ahead of their time.

The Western-inspired look entered Kardashian’s personal archive after she won it at an auction, courtesy of Julien’s Auctions, for $25,000.

According to the seller’s X account, the ensemble was sold in May 2021 as part of the "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" collection, which means Kardashian waited for this exact moment to pull it out.

The wait seems to have been worth it considering Jackson’s response to the star’s archival outfit appreciation. “Thank you so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives you as much pleasure as it did me,” she wrote on a repost of Kardashian’s Instagram story alongside some hearts and kissy-face emojis.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the women who’s dressed up as famous names like Aaliyah and Cher — for no real reason other than being fully committed to the fashion bit.