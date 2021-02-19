After seven years of marriage, four children, and months of rumored conflict, Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West. TMZ reports that Kardashian is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children, an agreement that West is reportedly "fine with," according to the outlet. Sources claim that the exes "are committed to co-parenting together" and are "far along in reaching a property settlement agreement."

As for their prenuptial agreement, neither Kardashian, 40, nor West, 43, is contesting the terms and their divorce is being described as "amicable" by TMZ. The relatively drama-free proceedings arrive after Kardashian was reportedly evaluating divorce details before filing earlier this month. "Kim definitely has all of her ducks in a row with regards to the kids and financials in case she decides to officially file [for divorce]," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"Kim still loves and supports Kanye and wants the best for him and their entire family," the source continued. "They are obviously still evaluating what that looks like exactly, but Kim is prepared across the board for anything that might come her way. Kim is worried and concerned that Kanye is not mentally stable enough to be the dad that their family needs."

At the forefront of Kardashian and West's focus are their kids —7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm—a source told ET. "Kim and Kanye's hope for the future is that they can healthily co-parent their children and raise them together without any problems or difficulty and keep their personal lives and any issues out of the public eye for the sake of their little ones and the entire family," the insider explained. "The kids have an idea as to what’s going on, but Kim tries to keep it light and position the situation as a good thing — that their dad is taking some time to reflect and get healthy and that they will see him soon when he’s doing better."

Speculation that the couple had called it quits began on Jan. 5, when Page Six reported that "divorce is imminent" for Kardashian and West. The outlet also noted Kardashian's hiring of A-list divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who previously handled her separation from husband Kris Humphries. (Kardashian began dating West in April 2012 while she was still married to Humphries, whom she split from after 72 days of marriage.) A source said at the time that things had become increasingly strained between West and members of the extended Kardashian clan. He's "completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them," the insider told Page Six, adding that he thought Keeping Up With the Kardashians was "unbearable."

But rumors of divorce followed the high-powered couple for months before this report. As of July 22, E! reported that Kardashian and West were "spending time apart for now." Kardashian resided in Los Angeles, while West maintained the pair's home in Wyoming. "He hasn't seen the kids in a week," the E! insider said last July. "Kim has been trying to fly to Wyoming to get Kanye help [for his bipolar disorder] and he is refusing it. She wants to help him and has been trying for over a month now. Kanye's behavior has progressively gotten worse."

The rest of Kimye's divorce drama is expected to play out on KUWTK's final season. "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source told Page Six in January. "They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021."