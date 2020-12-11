Everything We Know About The New Kardashian Hulu Series

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be ending in 2021, but fans won't have to wait very long to see the famous family on their TV screens once more. The Kardashians have signed a multi-year deal with Hulu, the streaming service announced on Dec. 10, with the family set to develop "global content" once their iconic reality series ends next year. "Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021," matriarch Kris Jenner wrote on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

The announcement comes just three months after the Kardashians announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will end after Season 20, which will air sometime in early 2021. We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way," Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

While details about their new TV projects are somewhat scarce at the moment, there are a few details that you should know about. Here's what we have so far:

When Will The Kardashians' New Shows Premiere?

Hulu only released a short statement announcing their new deal with the famous family, but one thing they confirmed is that the family's new projects are expected to begin premiering at some point in 2021. "Announced today at Disney's Investor Day, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally," the company shared, per E! News. "Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available."

Are They Making More Reality Shows?

While neither the streaming service nor the Kardashians themselves have commented on what kind of "content" they will be developing, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney TV chairman Dana Walden said during the big announcement that Hulu users tend to be big fans of "unscripted series." And since the Kardashians are considered the "first family" of reality TV, it seems likely that they will create at least one big reality show for the streaming service as a part of their deal.

Are They Bringing Back KUWTK?

Probably not. Kris told KUWTK producer Ryan Seacrest back in September that the family was looking to "take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit." She also said that it felt like the right time to end the show. "Not slow down professionally, but just you know figure out what our next steps are," she added.

Around the same time, a source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight that it simply became too much for everyone to balance their filming schedule with their growing families and other work commitments. "There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK," the source told the outlet. "The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it's getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately."

However, that doesn't mean they are completely opposed to bringing KUWTK back at some point in the future. "It's really simple. We just need a minute to regroup," Kim told Grazia in early October, explaining that the family hadn't taken a break "for 14 years" due to their busy schedules. "We've gone in filming a season, then a spin-off, and I think there's no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives ... There's so much going on that, even just for a minute, we need a break."

Will They Explore Some Other Passions?

With a KUWTK revival off the table for the time being, it seems more likely that the Kardashians will develop shows that are catered to some of their other side projects and interests as part of their Hulu deal. In January 2020, Kim's social justice and prison reform-focused series, The Justice Project, premiered on Oxygen, and in June 2020, Spotify announced that she was co-producing a podcast about criminal justice reform, titled Proving Innocence. The KKW Beauty founder has long been open about studying to earn her law degree and her passion for social justice and fighting wrongful incarceration, and it seems likely that Hulu subscribers will probably see even more of her criminal justice work going forward.

How Will Fans Keep Up With The Kardashians In The Meantime?

Thankfully, fans will still have an easy way to follow the Kardashians and their various business ventures in the months between KUWTK ending and the premiere of their new Hulu content: social media. "When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms," Kris told WWD's Beauty Inc. in October while reflecting on how things changed since the show's premiere in 2007. "The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time."

As we wait for the Kardashian family to make their big journey from cable to streaming, fans everywhere will be impatiently refreshing their feeds for whatever details they can find.