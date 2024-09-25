Kim Kardashian Exposed Her Cleavage In A Plunging Leather Top

Kim Kardashian’s latest leather look leaves little to the imagination.

The reality star-turned-mogul treated her 360 million Instagram followers to a gallery of brand-new photos on Sept. 21, including one of an ice pack. “Might look cute but really just icing my back,” Kardashian captioned the post, indicating that she’s relieving some form of discomfort, without elaborating.

The IG gallery also includes several sultry snaps of the SKKN founder — and her newest plunging ‘fit has fans talking.

Kim’s Leather Look

In one photo, Kardashian poses for a mirror selfie wearing high-waist black leather pants and a matching lace-up top that plunges all the way down to her naval, with her cleavage on full display.

In another snap, the American Horror Story star gave a close-up shot of the leather top’s details, while also showcasing her pink and white French-tip manicure.

Fans were quick to comment on the daring new outfit — and it seems they approve. “This outfit is a major slay,” one user commented. “An absolute serve,” another wrote. Kardashian’s longtime pal, Paris Hilton, also showed love for the leather look, posting a love-heart eyes emoji.

Prone To The Plunge

This isn’t the first time she’s turned to plunging fashion as of late. The Kardashians star shared another IG carousel on Sept. 14, which included photos of her sharing food with her son, Saint West, having an infrared face mask on a private jet, and a screenshot of Kardashian FaceTiming her daughter, North West.

However, a snap of the reality star posing in a skin-tight khaki bodysuit (that also revealed her cleavage) is what caught fans’ attention.

The limited edition piece comes from Kardashian’s very own SKIMS clothing line. The zip-front t-shirt thong bodysuit is available to purchase online in three colors, black, brown, and “army,” at a cost of $98.