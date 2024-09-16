Kim Kardashian (almost) bared it all to her 360 million Instagram followers.

The reality star shared a carousel of new photos on Sept. 14, captioning the post “Lately.” The IG gallery includes a snap of Kardashian playfully sticking out her tongue in a selfie, posing with an infrared face mask on a private jet, and enjoying some food with her son, Saint West.

The post also includes a screenshot of Kardashian FaceTiming her daughter, North West. However, it was the American Horror Story star’s incredibly daring outfit in one shot that had the comments section buzzing.

Kim’s Plunging Skims Bodysuit

The first photo featured on her latest IG grid post shows the Kardashians star posing in a skin-tight khaki bodysuit from her very own Skims clothing line, with her cleavage on full display.

The limited edition zip-front t-shirt thong bodysuit is available online in black, brown, and “army” (as seen on Kardashian) and will set you back $98.

Kim Kardashian poses on Instagram. Instagram/@kimkardashian

Fans were quick to give the look their seal of approval, with one of Kardashian’s followers commenting, “This look is so good Kimmy.” Another fan wrote, “I need one of these.”

2 Naked Trends In 1

Kardashian’s barely-there bodysuit follows the bra-centric ensemble she wore in August when she touched down in the Big Apple for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While arriving at the NBC studio in New York City, the SKKN founder was photographed wearing a deep scoop-neck bra top with a metallic silver detail, which she paired with a matching maxi skirt. She completed the look with mermaid curls, glossy lips, a subtle smoky eye, and a pair of sky-high mules with a clear strap.