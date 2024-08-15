If there’s one unspoken piece of style advice Kim Kardashian advocates for day in and day out, it’s that’s good underwear should never be kept secret. Between her SKIMS collections and impressive arsenal of pricey designer intimates (vintage or otherwise), the reality star always proves that lingerie can — and should — double as outerwear.

Her latest look, for example, is right up this intimates-as-clothes alley. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Kardashian wore an all-white ensemble that was more bra than top and looked so chic.

Kim’s Bra-Centric Look

While in New York, Kardashian graced the NBC studio for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Despite late night TV being rather “demure,” as TikTok likes to say, the SKIMS mogul wore a ’fit on the daring side.

Her top — if you can call it that — was a deep scoop-neck bra with a metallic silver detail. It’s a staple silhouette, by all lingerie means. Nothing about it was drab, however.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the ivory top with a matching maxi skirt held up by nothing but strings. One strap wrapped around her waist, giving the illusion of cutouts, while two more ran up the skirt’s center through her décolletage.

She Twinned With Her Campaign

The bra-centric number was completely intentional. Early this week, she starred in a Beats By. Dr. Dre campaign alongside Fallon. In the video, the two stars had a faux rivalry to see whose headphone designs would make the cut. Unfortunately for the late night host, Fallon’s mustard yellow didn’t hold a candle to Kardashian’s nude shades.

The resulting campaign photo featured Kardashian holding her three headphone colorways while wearing a white bra and denim jeans pulled down to reveal her high-waist underwear. So when Kardashian walked into the studio beside a blown-up version of her ad, the parallels were unmistakable.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She Flaunted Toes In Clear Heels

Aside from making the “exposed bra” trend her own, Kardashian also repped one of the biggest shoe styles this year: baring toes. The foot-flaunting style has morphed from sheer ballet flats to all sorts of lucite-adjacent iterations. Her choice — a sky-high mule with a clear strap — is one of the slinkiest ways to take on the popular look.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look by styling her dark hair down with mermaid curls (a contrast to her pristine ensemble), and added glossy lips, rosy cheeks, and a subtle smoky eye.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Another slay.