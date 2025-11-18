Kim Kardashian Freed The Nip In A Vintage Dior Gown

Kim Kardashian has freed the nip — which means it’s just another Tuesday. The reality star has not only mastered every naked fashion trend, from sheer dresses to shapewear, but she’s built a billion-dollar business out of it with SKIMS. Even her recent pivot to acting in the new Hulu series All’s Fair hasn’t affected her spicy dressing streak.

On Nov. 16, Kardashian shared photos from her All’s Fair press tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as she promoted the show with her co-stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts. And of course, she added another head-turning look to her repertoire.

Kim’s Sheer Gown

Taking to Instagram, Kardashian proudly proclaimed that she’s a “Galliano Girl,” showing off one of designer John Galliano’s vintage creations from Dior’s Spring 1999 collection. She wore a red gown with a patterned sheer bustier, leading to a floor-length hourglass skirt with a velvet rimmed hem. Of course, she went braless underneath, subtly freeing the nip.

Instagram / Tomás Herold

The dress featured a slouchy lace collar and straps that created a backless frame, adding even more spice to her look. There was also a patchwork pocket on her derrière.

Instagram / Tomás Herold

She completed her look with a pair of sky-high black platform heels and a silver choker that Elizabeth Taylor would’ve been proud of.

Kim’s Love Of Galliano

When Kardashian says she’s a “Galliano Girl,” she has the history to prove it. In October, she rang in her 45th birthday at the Paris premiere of All’s Fair in another vintage Dior by Galliano gown, from the Spring 2000 collection.

She donned a baby blue satin dress with a zip-up collar that she left unzipped, creating an asymmetrical plunging neckline with one cap sleeve hanging off her shoulder.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The curve-hugging embroidered panels led to a cascading skirt with a mermaid hem that obscured her footwear, making Kardashian look like a Disney princess. Instead of choosing statement bling, she let the dress shine with just a diamond ear cuff, dainty earrings, and a ring from Repossi.