Kim Kardashian opened up about being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

The Kardashians Season 7 is already making huge revelations. Part-way through the premiere episode, a preview clip for the rest of the season showed Kim Kardashian sharing a major health update. The reality star-slash-Skims founder said she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Kim’s Condition

“There’s, like, a little aneurysm,” Kardashian says in the clip. Footage shows her getting a brain scan and speculating on what caused the medical condition, explaining, “They’re like, just stress.” In another shot, she says over the phone, “This week has been the hardest week of my life.”

The teaser goes on to tie Kardashian’s stress to her difficult relationship with ex-husband Kanye West. “My ex will be in my life no matter what,” she says. “We have four kids together.”

Brain aneurysms are bulges in weak areas of blood vessels in or around the brain, per the Cleveland Clinic. They can be life-threatening if they rupture, but they usually don’t. Most “aren’t serious, especially if they’re small,” according to the Mayo Clinic. One of the risk factors is high blood pressure, which does have a link to stress.

The premiere episode showed Kardashian discussing being “very tested” by her divorce and revealing the stress had caused her psoriasis to flare up again. “I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect,” she said. “My kids are involved now.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2020. Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim And Kanye’s Stressful Divorce

Kardashian and West split in February 2021, and it took until November 2022 for them to reach a divorce settlement. As a guest on the Oct. 15 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian discussed how being a mom impacted her decision to end her marriage. Though she said kids can make it “harder to leave than it is to stay,” she wanted her four children to see “a good example of [her] setting boundaries.”

“Once, like, my mental health starts to get affected, and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then, like, there’s got to be one of us that can,” Kardashian said. “And I had to, like, save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”

New episodes of The Kardashians Season 7 arrive on Hulu on Thursdays.