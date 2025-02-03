Over the weekend, fashion and Hollywood’s elite gathered in Los Angeles dressed to the nines for a prestigious and charitable event. No, it wasn’t the 2025 Grammys — though, that did have a philanthropic component — it was the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.

In 2020, Brother Vellies designer Aurora James founded the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a non-profit organization with a simple call to action: that major retailers commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses since the Black community represents the same percentage of the population. To date, the group has shifted $14 billion to target enterprises.

The group also holds an annual gala, where it hands out grants to qualified entrepreneurs. Since the organization is widely respected and supported within the fashion industry, the yearly fêtes are well-attended by the most stylish of stars. The latest, held on Saturday, Feb. 1, was no exception — even Kim Kardashian showed up.

Kim’s LBD

On the night before the Grammys, the gala chicly kicked off Black History Month. Hosted by Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, it racked up a stacked guest list including Tracee Ellis Ross, Keke Palmer, celeb stylist Law Roach, and Diane von Fürstenberg. In a sea of fashion’s elite, however, Kardashian’s outfit completely stood out, proving that she’s just as chic as the rest of the industry’s leaders.

The media mogul wore a halter number from Balmain that featured all sorts of spicy details. The fact that it was black was probably the only “simple” thing about it. Part opaque, part see-through, the dress was made from a patchwork of animal skin-like leather and sheer chainmail. The metal panels (barely) covered each side of her torso, dipping to her pelvis for a skin-baring detail that went as low as her thigh.

Michael Buckner/Contributor/Getty Images

On her back laid a horizontal chainmail panel that draped like a cowl against her posterior. The plunging backless detail of the gown was so deep, it featured subtle butt cleavage.

The SKIMS founder completed her look with a matching “naked” shoe (peep the PVC straps) and a nano chainmail bag.

Fifteen Percent Pledge/Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Kelly’s Hooded Hit

Kardashian wasn’t the only stylish attendee who went for the backless look — Kelly Rowland did, too. The former Destiny’s Child member was tasked with presenting a $250,000 total to three Black founders (RedDrop, Brooklyn Tea, and Bernard James received $200K, $35K, and $15K, respectively). Naturally, she did so in style.

She donned a hooded dress crafted in a delicious butter yellow, proving that 2024’s color du jour isn’t going anywhere. Sitting atop her collarbone was a brooch that bore two gigantic sparkling crystals. The dazzler fastened Rowland’s hood before billowing back into a décolletage-baring cutout. To amp up the drama, the aqueous floor-length dress also came equipped with a long train.

Fifteen Percent Pledge/Virisa Yong/BFA.com

The real stars of her ’fit, though, were her diamonds. She wore several studded bracelets and five statement rings (also diamond-encrusted, mind you).

More Stylish Stars, This Way

All the other attendees were fashionable as well. Like Kardashian, Ciara, for example, wore a see-through look. Hers, however, was a jumpsuit styled with a similarly diaphanous floor-length cape. The “1, 2 Step” singer was tasked with handing a special $50K donation to The Little Red Hen Coffee Shop, which was a local haunt destroyed by the Eaton wildfires.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer, who was also present, wore a monochromatic corpcore number. She tucked a long-sleeved silk button-down into a high-waist maxi skirt and cinched it with a statement belt.

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

If Palmer was demure corpcore, Teyana Taylor went full corporate sleaze in a three-piece pantsuit. The sleek look included a cropped jacket, trousers, and a see-through pussy-bow blouse, which she wore sans bra.

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Even Tina Knowles got the pantsuit memo and wore a set with a statement jacket. Though it wasn’t as daring as Taylor’s, Mama Knowles channeled her daughter Beyoncé’s affinity for the plunging suiting look in one that slid down her cleavage.

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Chic and meaningful is how the fashion set rolls.