Year after year, the Grammys red carpet consistently proves that music’s biggest tastemakers are also fashion icons. The 2025 awards show, held on Sunday, Feb. 2, is already proving to be another naked go-around — the nakedest, in fact.

Sabrina Carpenter showed up in an Old Hollywood-inspired look with an open back so deep, it flaunted butt cleavage, while Chrissy Teigen leaned into the sheer look in a serpentine, structural LBD. Of course, other spicy fashion favorites already had representation. The no-pants trend found a fan in Willow Smith, while plunging necklines were also aplenty on the likes of Kelsea Ballerini.

The night is still young, however, and more exciting style stars have yet to ascend the red carpet. After all, tonight’s list of performers is lined with fashion’s brightest: Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

Beyoncé, who hit a record number of Grammy nods (11) for Cowboy Carter, is also likely to make an appearance. And you can bet she won’t miss the opportunity to serve in her signature Western aesthetic. (A chaps-centric, booty-baring look, perhaps?)

Another A-lister rumored to attend is Taylor Swift, who also bagged several nominations this year. What Swifties are especially excited about, however, is the possibility of a new album announcement. And everyone knows that Swift begins her trail of Easter eggs on the red carpet...

Without further ado, here are the chicest, nakedest wardrobe choices at the 2025 Grammys so far.

Sabrina Carpenter

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Espresso” hitmaker already garnered six nominations at the Grammys, but she deserves another for best dressed. Her powder blue silk halter gown — with decadent plumes around her hips and her mermaid train — was a spicy take on Old Hollywood style. Oh, and did you peep that near-butt cleavage?

Olivia Rodrigo

Allen J. Schaben/Contributor/Getty Images

The three-time Grammy winner wore her spiciest look ever at this year’s event. Like fellow Disney alum Carpenter, the “Bad Idea Right?” crooner exposed her butt cleavage in her 2025 gown — but she didn’t stop there. Her all-black dress plunged down to her sternum and featured hip cutouts. The ultimate trifecta.

Kelsea Ballerini

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Black-and-white dressing tends to err on the classic side, but Ballerini breathed new life into the palette. Her intricately beaded plunging mini paired with a voluminous ivory cape was a hit.

Coco Jones

Gilbert Flores/Contributor/Getty Images

The “Best R&B Performance” Grammy winner upped the ante with her take on naked dressing. Her cutout look showcased her abs and navel, while the massive slit went all the way up her thigh.

Willow Smith

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Smith decided to eschew clothes on the red carpet and, instead, wore a bra as a top with nothing but undies. Topped with a coat, she made the ubiquitous trend look oh-so chic.

Paris Hilton

Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

A caped naked dress? Now that’s hot. The heiress looked every bit the Grecian goddess in her bedazzled sheer ‘fit.

Heidi Klum

Gilbert Flores/Contributor/Getty Images

In another bedazzled see-through moment, the Germany’s Next Top Model host, judge, and executive producer looked every bit the model, down to her diamond choker and billowing shawl.

Chrissy Teigen

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Save for some strategic opaque seams, Teigen’s strapless LBD was practically translucent. Plus, the voluminous mermaid detail added major drama.

Biana Censori

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

No one, however, topped Bianca Censori’s state of undress. She wore a sleeveless skin-matching minidress so diaphanous it looked like she wasn’t wearing anything at all.

More to come…