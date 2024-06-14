Kim Kardashian continues to dominate the fashion world, one strategic move at a time. This week, the mogul announced exciting news for her fans: a permanent brick-and-mortar Skims location in Georgetown, DC. Taking to Instagram, Kardashian unveiled the new Skims storefront, a physical manifestation of her ever-expanding empire. This isn't just any store opening, though. It marks the brand's first permanent location, solidifying Skims' place in the retail landscape.

But Kardashian, being the queen of marketing, knew a simple store announcement wouldn't suffice. Leading up to the post, to truly captivate her audience, she shared of herself in a never-before-seen black cut-out swimsuit — sending her audience, of course, into a frenzy.

Kim’s Brand New Swimsuit

A key component of the skin-baring design? A gold pendant accessory at the belt line that screams "summer heat" with a touch of high-fashion edge. In the photo, the star’s long, straight black hair (a departure from her recent blonde phase) adds a touch of moody mystery to the image. Smokey eye makeup completes the look, making it clear that this swimsuit is meant for more than just poolside lounging.

@kimkardashian

The overall effect is a confident and sultry Kim Kardashian moment, showcasing both her own killer curves and what Skims can do to accentuate them.

While there's no word yet on whether this exact swimsuit will be released, it wouldn't be surprising if Skims capitalizes on the buzz with a similar design. In the meantime, fashionistas can browse the brand's existing swimwear selection, including the somewhat cut-out design I found below. For bonus points, add your own gold jewelry.