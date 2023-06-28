With swimwear season now in full swing, there couldn’t be a more fitting time for Kim Kardashian to unveil her SKIMS Faux Leather Swim and Rubberized Scuba Swim collections. Modeling her latest releases, the reality superstar is captured by famed photographer Steven Klein wearing one of the brand’s spicy black faux leather bikinis.

As for the rest of the SKIMS campaign that was unveiled on June 27, fans were given a first glimpse of Kardashian’s full range of swimsuits and bikinis, all of which are expertly styled with long black gloves and thigh-high boots. Many of the SKKN founder’s 361 million Instagram followers were quick to share their thoughts on the new collection, with one enthusiastic user declaring that they “need it now.”

Speaking of her collaboration with Klein on the campaign, Kardashian credited the acclaimed photographer for his “creative touch and vision,” adding: “Steven and I have collaborated on so many iconic images over the years and I’m grateful that we once again have partnered on SKIMS for the new swim campaign.” Meanwhile, Klein also heaped praise on Kardashian, who he declares an “icon.”

“As a photographer, I am inspired in collaborating with icons,” he said in a statement. “Icons exert a magnetic pull that allows the viewer to superimpose a dream reality, a kind of hyper existence. Icons are symbols, the alphabet of desire. Kim speaks this language.”

Fans can now snap up the full collection online, which also includes a micro string thong, a faux leather swim skirt, and a micro bandeau top, among other pieces — all of which are available in black, brown, and grey.