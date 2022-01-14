If there’s a singular lockdown fashion truth, it’s this: Loungewear won. Like, really won. Sweatpants stepped into the spotlight. Pajamas became acceptable work apparel. Things got casual — fast. As sequin gowns and silk blouses gathered dust, the collection of comfortable clothing kept growing. And if one brand truly rode the loungewear wave to unprecedented success, it’s Skims. Along with their ’90s-style bras and Fendi collaboration, Kim Kardashian’s loungewear brand released a new Sleep line of super soft apparel. And 5 Bustle editors got the chance to review Skims pajamas and robes from the new collection.

“I had been wanting to try something from Skims for so long, and this was my very first time,” says Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor. “My initial thought was, damn, the hype about the buttery-soft fabric is legit.”

Deputy fashion director Jessica Andrews agrees: Before she even tried them on, she was “blown away” by just how smooth the fabric felt. “I love that the breathable fabric was soft to the touch,” she says. “It’s made of jersey, so it’s lightweight and cooling, which comes in handy at my apartment when I have the heat on full blast.”

Amanda Chan, vice president of content strategy, was pleasantly surprised by the way the PJs fit.

“At first, I thought everything would be too clingy to my skin and too long,” Chan says. “But that wasn’t the case. These pajamas were just loose enough to be comfortable, but didn’t make me feel like I was swimming in them when I actually wore them to bed.”

Ahead, see editor’s Skims robe and pajamas review, and find out whether they’re worth the hype.

Jessica Andrews, deputy fashion director

How was the fit?

I loved that the pants have stretch. I’m always weary of wearing pants because I am curvy on the bottom, and pants usually have a gap in the waist band or they are too tight on the thigh. These were super flowy and had an elastic waistband, so I actually felt comfortable in them.

What do you like about the pajamas?

I am obsessed with the fact that the robe has pockets (!!) so I can keep track of my phone, which I always leave randomly around the house. Also, the fit of the pants is unparalleled — and the wood color looked so beautiful against my skin tone. My only challenge was that the fabric wrinkles easily, so I gave it an extra tumble in the dryer so the fabric was smooth and warm.

Would you shop from Skims again?

Absolutely. Skims just gets it when it comes to loungewear. Their pieces always have the best, softest fabric, they fit well (for those of us that have curves), and they somehow look stylish and effortless at the same time. I’m going to live in this robe on the weekends, and I’d love to add a few similar items to my wardrobe. I think I’ll try out the Cozy collection next.

Samantha Rullo, associate director of editorial operations

How was the fit?

The pajama set runs large, which I was surprised by. I have other Skims products that are very true to size, or run a bit small. It’s not a big deal for pajamas, since you just want them to be comfortable, but I would recommend ordering a size down if you’re between two sizes, or even ordering two options to see what fits best.

What do you like about the pajamas?

I love the material and general feeling of these pajamas so much. They’re really soft and comfortable, but feel much more luxe than a standard pajama set. The best thing about the fabric is that while it will keep you nice and cozy before bed, it isn’t so warm that you’ll wake up sweating from the pajama/blanket/heat combo later.

Would you shop from Skims again?

Yes. I would shop Skims everyday if I could.

Amanda Chan, vice president of content strategy

How was the fit?

These pajamas fit fantastically! I also really loved the elastic on the pants waistband — it has a tie so you can adjust further, but the elastic itself is sturdy enough to keep the pants high (and from dragging on the floor), without being uncomfortable at all.

What do you like about the pajamas?

These are just really pretty pajamas, firstly — especially with the way they’re loose yet form-fitting, which is remarkable for pajamas. I also love the material. They’re so silky smooth. Even though the [robe and top are] long-sleeved and the pants [are long], and I tend to run hot when I sleep, I didn’t wake up in a sweat at all in these.

Would you shop from Skims again?

Absolutely. I’ve already recommended these same PJs to a couple friends!

Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

How was the fit?

The material is the epitome of cozy and perfect for lounging around the house. Something that I didn’t expect, however, was how [oversize] the fit was. Sure, they’re pajamas, but I figured that Skims was all about more form-fitting shapewear and sexy silhouettes. Even though I got the PJ set in my size, I was practically swimming in the top and bottoms. The bottoms were also way too long for my short self. I definitely recommend sizing down.

What do you like about the pajamas?

My favorite feature is the fabric itself, but the fit could be better (and, dare I say, more Kardashian). I tend to prefer a short sleeve top to sleep in, so I wasn’t into the long sleeves of the Skims set. Honestly, I’m happy with a worn-in, oversized T-shirt as my pajama top and some soft sweatpants. So, if Skims could make those pieces for their pajama line, I’d be more into it.

Would you shop from Skims again?

Yes, but I’d prefer to buy the shapewear or T-shirts versus the pajamas.

Mekita Rivas, senior fashion writer

How was the fit?

I’m all about relaxed, oversized vibes, and these hit on both marks. I got my regular size (medium) and felt that it was just the right amount of loose. I could lounge around in these all days and still be comfortable.

What do you like about the pajamas?

First and foremost: the fabric. It’s so buttery soft and feels like a wave of velvety smoothness against the skin. They make me feel more presentable than I would feel in, say, mismatched sweats, but they’re not fancy by any means. These would definitely be my go-to, everyday PJs if I could have ‘em in every color.

Would you shop from Skims again?

Yes, especially for more loungewear. I’ve got my eye on the Cozy and Waffle collections.

