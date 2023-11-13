Those who keep up with the Kardashians know Kim loves the holidays. So, naturally, when it comes time for her annual limited-edition SKIMS holiday collection, she pulls out all the sartorial stops.

In 2021, the SKIMS founder dropped fuzzy matching sets perfect for combating the dropping temps (I’ve never placed an order so fast). Last year, she introduced her now best-selling ribbed loungewear in a variety of festive colors. And for winter 2023, she’s upping the ante with 15 brand new pieces.

To show off her holiday product selection, Kardashian went full 1960s ice skater in a wintery campaign that has the internet buzzing.

Kim’s Rink-Ready Look

Departing from the family-friendly angle she usually leans toward in holiday campaigns, Kardashian’s latest photoshoot was decidedly NSFW — but with a festive flare.

She went the risqué route by trading the top-half of her baby blue Cami Sleep Set (a new product from this drop) for a pair of stone gray ice skates, which she tied around her neck. The skates were carefully placed to provide coverage, while still allowing for ample cleavage.

Kardashian skipped accessories, and instead went all out with her ’60s-inspired beauty. She channeled the decade’s signature mod style with icy blue eyeshadow and lots of blush for that “cold girl” look. Her honey blonde hair made a reappearance, styled in voluminous glam waves — another trademark trend of the era.

Kim’s Ski-Ready Look

After taking style cues from the rink, Kardashian drew inspiration from the popular après-ski trend. In the same photoshoot, she swapped her strategically-placed skates for something a bit more cold weather friendly.

The founder bundled up in the SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank Catsuit which she layered over the Cotton Jersey Turtleneck. Both came in the brand’s new Santa red shade, aptly named “Brick” (IYKYK). Her look was the perfect base to layer underneath snow pants and a puffer jacket.

For footwear, she chose chunky crimson ski boots straight out of the ’60s, which she color-matched to her dangly earrings.

Kardashian added even more blush this time, which gave her a “sunburnt on the slopes” feel — complete with white eyes left behind by UV-protected ski goggles. The attention to detail was simply perfection.

The Holiday Collection

Kardashian’s NSFW campaign was just a sneak peak of the release, which is now available on SKIMS.com. The Kardashian-approved numbers include the aforementioned catsuit, turtleneck, and pajama set, as well as a plethora of trademark SKIMS pieces revamped for the holiday season.

Styles include: crewnecks, joggers, hoodies, pajama sets, camis, knits, bras, underwear, cotton tanks, and more — all available in a variety of wintery hues like red, green, grey, black, and blue.

All I want for Christmas is the SKIMS holiday collection, TBH.