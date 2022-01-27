Stuck in a winter wardrobe rut? Why not turn to the ski slopes for fashion inspiration? It’s no wonder ski style is so popular right now, seeing as it’s essentially luxurious athleisure. You don’t have to be a professional skier to channel all of their signature style markers, either: We’re talking puffy parkas, fluffy earmuffs, and luxe knits, to name a few. In fact, the entire après-ski aesthetic is all about what you do after hitting the slopes, like cozying up by the fire with spiked cider and playing card games with your cabin crew. No pro-level ski skills required!
To nail down your après-ski style, start with the fundamentals. A warm, practical coat should be the foundation of your wardrobe because, let’s be honest, shivering in the cold is never a good look. Next, turn to the knitwear. Cashmere and merino wool are two trusty fabrics that help you stay toasty and stylish. You should also consider accessories — winter is the one time of year when nearly every part of your body is covered at once. A bright pom beanie adds color and texture to your ensemble, and if you’re cuttin’ it up on the slopes, your crew will be able to easily spot you from a distance. Lined mittens and furry boots will complete your new ski-inspired closet.
To get started on your après-ski fashion adventure, we’ve gathered up 10 of the chicest, cabin-ready pieces that will add plenty of winter wonder (and warmth!) to your ensemble. Even if you never graduate from the bunny slopes, you’ll still look good out there!