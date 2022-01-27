Fashion

10 Après-Ski-Inspired Styles Even Non-Skiers Will Love

Dress like you’re queen of the slopes.

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) during a skiing holiday at Klosters in Sw...
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
By Mekita Rivas

Stuck in a winter wardrobe rut? Why not turn to the ski slopes for fashion inspiration? It’s no wonder ski style is so popular right now, seeing as it’s essentially luxurious athleisure. You don’t have to be a professional skier to channel all of their signature style markers, either: We’re talking puffy parkas, fluffy earmuffs, and luxe knits, to name a few. In fact, the entire après-ski aesthetic is all about what you do after hitting the slopes, like cozying up by the fire with spiked cider and playing card games with your cabin crew. No pro-level ski skills required!

To nail down your après-ski style, start with the fundamentals. A warm, practical coat should be the foundation of your wardrobe because, let’s be honest, shivering in the cold is never a good look. Next, turn to the knitwear. Cashmere and merino wool are two trusty fabrics that help you stay toasty and stylish. You should also consider accessories — winter is the one time of year when nearly every part of your body is covered at once. A bright pom beanie adds color and texture to your ensemble, and if you’re cuttin’ it up on the slopes, your crew will be able to easily spot you from a distance. Lined mittens and furry boots will complete your new ski-inspired closet.

To get started on your après-ski fashion adventure, we’ve gathered up 10 of the chicest, cabin-ready pieces that will add plenty of winter wonder (and warmth!) to your ensemble. Even if you never graduate from the bunny slopes, you’ll still look good out there!

1

A Cozy Turtleneck

With a hint of retro ‘70s flair, this warm orange sweater is going to be your new cold weather go-to. Wear with worn-in indigo jeans and classic duck boots for a quintessential winter look.

2

A Sleek Windbreaker

A lightweight jacket is easy to reach for when you need to step outside for a minute or two but don’t wanna deal with a bulky parka. And best of all: it has tons of pockets in the front and along the sides.

3

A Vibrant Base Layer

This high-performance base layer top is the epitome of fashion and function. Featuring sweat-wicking fabric with an anti-bacterial finish and a cool graphic design, it’s a must for rocking on and off the slopes.

4

A Pom Hat

A multicolored pom beanie is as playful as it is practical. You’ll look cool sipping on spiked cider by the fire — but your head and ears will stay nice and warm.

5

A Pair of Puffy Gloves

These quilted mittens feature a faux fur lining and adjustable elastic cuffs, ensuring that your hands stay warm all day long. Plus, the timeless ivory hue pairs effortlessly with anything.

6

A Pair of Furry Boots

Looking for some comfortable winter boots that are also relatively lightweight? These fit the bill, and the touch of faux fur around the ankles is a stylish detail.

7

A Cheeky Knit

How fun is this mint green, cream, and gray palette? This graphic sweater will have you making a major style statement at the ski resort (even if the “resort” is just, um, your living room).

8

A Layerable Pull-Over

Layers are key for skiwear. This neon yellow cropped half-zip provides coverage without weighing down your ‘fit. Throw on some black ski pants and a beanie, and you’re good to go.

9

A Warm Parka

Comfortable winter dressing all comes down to having a coat that actually keeps you warm. This water-resistant parka has down insulation, a fur hood, ribbed cuffs, and a drawcord waist.

10

A Waterproof Pack

Stash all your daily essentials in this cloud-like, waterproof nylon rucksack. There are interior and exterior pockets galore, and the luggage slip makes it an ideal travel companion.

11

Some Fluffy Earmuffs

If your earmuffs aren’t overly fluffy, you’re doing something wrong. More fluff = more warmth. It’s just science!

12

Some Chic Ski Pants

With water and wind repellent fabric, these ski pants are made for a day of hitting the slopes in style. Plus, they’ve got side zippers at the hips for easy on and off.