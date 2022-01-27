Stuck in a winter wardrobe rut? Why not turn to the ski slopes for fashion inspiration? It’s no wonder ski style is so popular right now, seeing as it’s essentially luxurious athleisure. You don’t have to be a professional skier to channel all of their signature style markers, either: We’re talking puffy parkas, fluffy earmuffs, and luxe knits, to name a few. In fact, the entire après-ski aesthetic is all about what you do after hitting the slopes, like cozying up by the fire with spiked cider and playing card games with your cabin crew. No pro-level ski skills required!

To nail down your après-ski style, start with the fundamentals. A warm, practical coat should be the foundation of your wardrobe because, let’s be honest, shivering in the cold is never a good look. Next, turn to the knitwear. Cashmere and merino wool are two trusty fabrics that help you stay toasty and stylish. You should also consider accessories — winter is the one time of year when nearly every part of your body is covered at once. A bright pom beanie adds color and texture to your ensemble, and if you’re cuttin’ it up on the slopes, your crew will be able to easily spot you from a distance. Lined mittens and furry boots will complete your new ski-inspired closet.

To get started on your après-ski fashion adventure, we’ve gathered up 10 of the chicest, cabin-ready pieces that will add plenty of winter wonder (and warmth!) to your ensemble. Even if you never graduate from the bunny slopes, you’ll still look good out there!

1 A Cozy Turtleneck Tory Sport Turtleneck Sweater Net-a-Porter Size XS-XL $298 See On Net-a-Porter With a hint of retro ‘70s flair, this warm orange sweater is going to be your new cold weather go-to. Wear with worn-in indigo jeans and classic duck boots for a quintessential winter look.

2 A Sleek Windbreaker Silver Transparent Windbreaker Full Court Size S-L $145 See On Full Court A lightweight jacket is easy to reach for when you need to step outside for a minute or two but don’t wanna deal with a bulky parka. And best of all: it has tons of pockets in the front and along the sides.

3 A Vibrant Base Layer Ski Base Top Sweaty Betty Size XS-XL $108 See On Net-a-Porter This high-performance base layer top is the epitome of fashion and function. Featuring sweat-wicking fabric with an anti-bacterial finish and a cool graphic design, it’s a must for rocking on and off the slopes.

4 A Pom Hat Katahdin Pom Hat L.L.Bean One size $29.95 See On L.L.Bean A multicolored pom beanie is as playful as it is practical. You’ll look cool sipping on spiked cider by the fire — but your head and ears will stay nice and warm.

5 A Pair of Puffy Gloves UGG All Weather Mittens Shopbop Size S-XL $65 See On Shopbop These quilted mittens feature a faux fur lining and adjustable elastic cuffs, ensuring that your hands stay warm all day long. Plus, the timeless ivory hue pairs effortlessly with anything.

6 A Pair of Furry Boots Timberland Valley Boots Bloomingdale's Size 5.5-11 $170 $127.50 See On Bloomingdale's Looking for some comfortable winter boots that are also relatively lightweight? These fit the bill, and the touch of faux fur around the ankles is a stylish detail.

7 A Cheeky Knit Perfect Moment Turtleneck Sweater Net-a-Porter Size XS-L $290 See On Net-a-Porter How fun is this mint green, cream, and gray palette? This graphic sweater will have you making a major style statement at the ski resort (even if the “resort” is just, um, your living room).

8 A Layerable Pull-Over Ziama Cropped Jacket Roam Loud Size S-XL $82 See On Roam Loud Layers are key for skiwear. This neon yellow cropped half-zip provides coverage without weighing down your ‘fit. Throw on some black ski pants and a beanie, and you’re good to go.

9 A Warm Parka Canada Goose Water Resistant Down Parka Nordstrom Size XS-L $1,095 See On Nordstrom Comfortable winter dressing all comes down to having a coat that actually keeps you warm. This water-resistant parka has down insulation, a fur hood, ribbed cuffs, and a drawcord waist.

10 A Waterproof Pack Cloud Cirrus Rucksack Caraa Size S-M $195 See On Cirrus Stash all your daily essentials in this cloud-like, waterproof nylon rucksack. There are interior and exterior pockets galore, and the luggage slip makes it an ideal travel companion.

11 Some Fluffy Earmuffs Surell Fox Fur Expandable Earmuffs Saks Off Fifth One size $130 $59.99 See On Saks Off Fifth If your earmuffs aren’t overly fluffy, you’re doing something wrong. More fluff = more warmth. It’s just science!