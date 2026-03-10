2026 is shaping up to be the start of a new era of activewear. For years, a plain black sports bra and matching leggings have ruled gyms and fitness classes. But lately, this athleisure uniform has been on the receiving end of a retro refresh.

Vintage-inspired gym ‘fits have taken over TikTok, and now, Kim Kardashian is putting her own twist on the growing trend. For her latest NikeSKIMS drop, she added an ‘80s-inspired flare to her go-to workout pieces, aka plunging sports bras and form-fitting bodysuits. The SKIMS founder even paired her latest athleisure looks with a controversial shoe choice: the “camel toe” sneakerina.

Kim’s Retro Workout Wear

Kardashian’s SKIMS partnered with Nike once again for a Spring 2026 collection, dropping in March. The collab combines classic SKIMS shapewear silhouettes with vintage details and retro stripes, channeling Nike’s old school roots.

The collection officially launches on March 12, but Kardashian gave fans a sneak peak a few days early. In a March 9 Instagram post, the reality star modeled several of new NikeSKIMS styles, including a navy blue sports bra with a plunging V-neck. A matching blue bolero sweater and color-coordinated leggings (with a beige side stripe) completed the ‘80s-chic ‘fit.

NikeSKIMS

The new collection also features bike shorts in the same blue-and-beige striped design — plus, a matching scoop neck sports bra. In another shot, Kardashian paired the shorts with a cropped gray workout shirt, tied in a knot just below her bust.

NikeSKIMS NikeSKIMS 1 / 2

Kim’s Split-Toe Sneakers

The new drop brought innovations in activewear, from head to toe. In the shoot, Kardashian sported the new NikeSKIMS Rift Mesh, a breathable take on the trending balletcore sneaker silhouette. These shoes feature a controversial design: a split “camel” toe.

With the rest of her ‘fit, Kardashian leaned into the comfy vibes, pairing the shoes with a gray zip-up onesie, featuring long sleeves and mini shorts.

NikeSKIMS

She also paired the sneakers with an athletic romper, featuring the collection’s signature navy and beige color scheme.

NikeSKIMS

Athleisure will never be the same.