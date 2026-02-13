SKIMS is putting balletcore front and center this spring. The brand’s latest collab with Nike marks the Kim Kardashian-fronted label’s first-ever head-to-toe collection, which features dancewear apparel and accessories, along with the all-new NikeSKIMS Rift Satin.

Taking the OG design of the NikeSKIMS Rift footwear, which launched in January, the new satin version is like a traditional pointe shoe — but with a split-toe design. According to Kardashian, “This Spring ‘26 Collection celebrates the timeless poise and elegance of ballerinas but with a distinct modern twist.” The campaign for the NikeSKIMS Rift Satin stars BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, who demonstrates just how versatile and stylish the flat can be.

As a former ballet dancer, I’ve actually been nostalgic for my old slippers and immediately wanted to get my hands on a pair of SKIMS’ latest drop. The complete collection debuted on Feb. 5, and sizes of the NikeSKIMS Rift Satin are already sold out online. Luckily, I was able to get a pair in the black shade, which I put to the test during awards season in Los Angeles.

NikeSKIMS’ Balletcore Collection

NikeSKIMS

In addition to the satin NikeSKIMS Rift shoe, the all-new Spring 2026 collection includes activewear in limited-edition shades like Himalayan pink and Obsidian black. Many of the pieces look like things you’d wear to ballet or a barre class, like the Warp Long Sleeve Cropped Top ($78) and a Wrap Skirt ($58).

The collection truly takes me back to my dancing days of wanting to look and feel my best in rehearsals and at recitals. According to Lisa, “When I’m performing, it’s all about looking great while still being able to move and dance.” The White Lotus alum mentions in the official press release that the entire lineup is comfortable enough that she can move around in, and also something she wants to wear while relaxing at home.

These dancer must-haves are pretty popular, though, and many sizes are selling out quickly. Since this is a limited-time drop, you’ll want to act fast if something catches your eye. There is also a waitlist for the pink shade of the NikeSKIMS Rift Satin shoe.

Fast Facts

Price: The Rift Satin comes in two shades, silt red and black, that are $160 for a pair.

The Rift Satin comes in two shades, silt red and black, that are $160 for a pair. Best for: Former or wannabe ballet dancers.

Former or wannabe ballet dancers. What I like: The minimalistic design makes it so easy to pair with any outfit. Plus, it’s comfortable enough to wear while standing on my feet for hours.

The minimalistic design makes it so easy to pair with any outfit. Plus, it’s comfortable enough to wear while standing on my feet for hours. What I don’t like: I just can’t get over having camel toes.

I just can’t get over having camel toes. Rating: 3.5/5

First Impressions:

I *love* the satin look, which elevates this flat and makes it something I can wear to a cocktail and formal event. I would recommend it to my friends, but I personally can’t get past the split toe of it all. It really looks like I’m wearing a camel’s foot — the reason Maison Margiela’s signature Tabis are the internet’s most hated shoe — and my friends on the red carpet with me couldn’t stop commenting on how odd it looked to them.

My pair didn’t quite have the full balletcore aesthetic since I got the black version. It would feel more nostalgic if I was able to get the pink shade, but unfortunately, this colorway is currently sold out in my size.

Aside from looking a bit off, the split “camel” toe also wasn’t the most comfortable. Not all toes are created equally, and mine were a bit squished. Then I had an issue with top of the shoe rubbing my toe knuckles in a weird way. It didn’t give them blisters, but it just felt off at first.

Once I broke them in a bit, the shoes were pretty comfortable. I was able to wear them to a red carpet — where I typically have to stand for hours at a time — and when I got home at the end of the night, my feet felt just fine. They might have even been more comfortable than my usual red carpet Mary Jane Crocs.

How To Style Them:

Since these flats have a satin finish, they work with a variety of dress codes. For the cocktail attire red carpet, I wore them with dress pants and a blazer for a matching sophisticated business feel. Then I wore them the next day to a princess-inspired afternoon tea celebrating the release of Bath & Body Works’s latest Disney collection, and styled my NikeSKIMS Rift Satin shoes with a floral dress.

These can also be worn to the gym with your fave activewear or out and about while running errands. They have a lot of versatility to them. The black even has more wear to it since the shade goes with everything.

Final Verdict:

NikeSKIMS

I’m on the fence about these shoes. On the one hand, I love having an elevated flat I can wear to awards shows and events that can go with any look I’m planning. The NikeSKIMS Rift Satin also didn’t make me want to chop off my legs after standing around all day. However, I really did get some interesting looks from people staring at my toes, and that’s never happened before.

I was also missing the full nostalgia since these weren’t the traditional pink shade I had as a kid. Overall, I might not wear these all the time, but I’m happy to keep them in my rotation.