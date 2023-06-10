The reality star, businesswoman, and lawyer-in-training, Kim Kardashian, is adding yet another title to her already impressive resumé: actor. As fans will recall, the SKIMS founder announced back in April that she is to star in the forthcoming American Horror Story Season 12, titled Delicate. In a teaser clip, it was revealed that Kardashian will star alongside franchise veteran Emma Roberts in the horror anthology’s twelfth chapter, which is partly inspired by Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition and described in the official synopsis as “a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

Since then, not much has been disclosed about Kim’s AHS acting debut. However, one of the reality star’s cast mates has shared their thoughts on her performance in the much-anticipated new season.

As PEOPLE reports, actor Zachary Quinto — who has previously starred in American Horror Story Seasons 1, 2, and 11 — revealed that he will be making a cameo appearance in Season 12, and said that he was “really impressed” by Kardashian’s acting ability.

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” Quinto shared. “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness.” Quinto added that he’s really looking forward to the new season because he’s confident “she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

Meanwhile, series creator Ryan Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Kardashian’s AHS character was written specifically with her in mind. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy said in a statement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”