Remember in 2018, when Kim Kardashian brought back the whale tail in a Gucci thong? Well, the reality star is ready to dive straight back into the divisive Y2K-era trend with another Gucci ensemble. (Seriously, a match made in exposed thong heaven.)

While in New York on Tuesday — just mere hours after launching the Rockefeller-based summer pop-up of her shapewear juggernaut SKIMS — the reality star stepped out in a decidedly spicy number. Keeping to her signature style (read: rocking body-hugging ‘fits), the reality star donned a sleeveless bodycon maxi dress. Adding to the gown’s sultry vibes were dual sets of cut-outs on either side of the upper torso and hips.

The black Gucci gown, however, had a more notable risqué detail that fans are more used to seeing on Kardashian’s younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner lately. Yep, I’m talking about the visible thong. The inky number featured built-in straps made to resemble the thin waistband of a G-string. Each one was equipped with bejeweled “G”s (a trademark of the designer house) — the only blinged-out part of her ‘fit.

She merchandised the look with minimalist heeled sandals and styled her hair in a sleek pony while using product to laminate her side-swept bangs.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

It must be tiring slaying 24/7.