For some, the winter weather is perfect for hitting the slopes during the day, and cozying up in a log cabin at night. For others, it’s the ideal time to escape to a warmer locale and soak up the sun. While Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s recent trip to Aspen would indicate their loyalty to the first camp, older sister Kim is a staunch believer of the tropical winter getaway.

On Jan. 29, the SKIMS mogul shared a series of photos via Instagram from her recent trip to Mexico. Included in the highlight reel were FOMO-worthy images of blue skies, crystal clear waters, sandy beaches, and plenty of bikini looks to spare.

Kim’s Itty Bitty Cream Bikini

Kim Kardashian has never met a bikini she didn’t like. That’s probably why she brought so many on her trip.

To kick off the 13-slide photo carousel, the 44-year-old leans against a wall as she poses in a cream string bikini. The two-piece boasts a triangle silhouette on top and a side-tie closure on the bottoms.

The stringy bathing suit was adorned with a metal embellishment that rested on the sternum. Kardashian kept her glam minimal (understandably), though she did style her hair in a slicked back bun.

She Wore A Cheugy Print

For her second bikini look of the vacay, Kardashian opted for a grey two-piece with a cheugy 2000s print: paisley. If the pattern choice surprises you, it shouldn’t: the once-infamous print was everywhere in 2024, and judging by Kim K’s co-sign, it looks like its here to stay for 2025.

The top had a halter design, and the bottoms boasted a cheeky thong silhouette.

She Rocked A Bikini Co-ord, Too

Instead of changing out of your bikini after a long day of lounging in the sun, why not just wear something that doubles as a bathing suit and a going-out outfit? Enter: Kim Kardashian’s bikini co-ord.

With a halter bikini on top and a maxi skirt on bottom, the earth-tone co-ord makes the case for lounging in style.

The top was held together by a silver clasp situated just below the chest, while the skirt featured a massive slit that carried all the way up Kardashian’s leg. And as if that weren’t revealing enough, the skirt appeared to be made from a sheer material as well.

There’s still two months left of winter, so don’t be shocked if Kardashian pops up in another tropical locale before spring arrives.