In the past year, Kylie Jenner has become a certified fashion girlie. While maintaining her beauty and reality TV empires, the star has spent more energy in the front row at Paris Couture Week, wearing eye-popping custom looks from Schiaparelli, which led to the launch of her fashion line Khy.

While her supermodel sister Kendall and their close friend Hailey Bieber have made their marks in the fashion world, she’s definitely trying to spread her taste among the girls. The trio spent their long weekend in Aspen, a go-to destination for the Kardashian family, where they channeled mob wife vibes in their best furs, boots, and sunglasses. Someone give them a new reality show, stat.

Kendall’s Plunging Coat

On Jan. 19, Kendall added a spicy twist to her Aspen winterwear for a girls' night out. The star wore a glossy black overcoat with a suede finish and oversized fur trim. Despite the cold, she kept her coat partially unbuttoned, creating a plunging neckline.

She paired the coat with a floor-length skirt featuring a matching fur trim along the leg slit. She completed the look with black leather knee-high boots and silver bobble earrings, keeping her ensemble glam without getting too glitzy.

BACKGRID

Kylie’s Sunglasses At Night

Kylie went full-fledged old Hollywood glamour for her girls’ night look. The reality star bundled up in an oversized black fur coat with a waist-high hem and added her own spicy twist by forgetting to wear pants. Instead, she donned some sheer black tights, which perfectly paired with her pointed-toe black pumps.

She completed her look with none other than a pair of sleek black shades because there’s nothing more Hollywood than wearing sunglasses at night.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

Hailey’s Oversized Fur

When it comes to the fur game, Bieber might have both of the Jenners beat. The next night, she was spotted out with Kendall in a voluminous, floor-length gray-and-black fur coat with oversized lapels and sleeves.

The only accessories that the fur coat didn’t hide were her flat-toed patent leather black boots and matching sunglasses.

SPOT / The Daily Stardust / BlueLoveImages / LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

If Kendall, Kylie, and Bieber are aiming to be the next generation of mob wives, they’re succeeding.