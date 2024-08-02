Miranda Priestly would be proud; florals — à la the ones you’d find in TikTok’s beloved garden girl aesthetic — aren’t the only print dominating summer 2024. One recognizable pattern is poised to take fashion by storm (again): paisley.

Back in the 2000s through the 2010s, paisley was the print du jour. From Jennifer Lopez’s bedazzled bandana at the 2000 MTV VMAs to Blake Lively’s off-duty dress over a decade later, the swirly design held style sway for a hot minute.

The pattern wasn’t relegated to A-listers either; paisley was practically a movement and whoever rocked it was inducted into the coven of cool. Nary a hallway (nor mall) was spared from stylistas carrying totes from Vera Bradley, a cult-followed label of quilted wares covered in maximalist paisley prints. It was dizzyingly ubiquitous — until Gen Zers dubbed the millennial fave uncool.

If anyone can resurrect a trend out of cheugy-ville, however, it’s Beyoncé. And Emily Ratajkowski. And Sydney Sweeney. Since they all recently took a liking to the historical motif, consider it officially back.

Paisley’s Rich History

Though these days the print is most commonly associated with bandanas and home decor, the ornate marking has a rich past — one that dates back millennia.

Originally called buta or boteh (flower), the intricate drawings boast Persian and Indian origins. The print originally covered Kashmiri shawls almost exclusively until it traveled to Europe and was reinterpreted onto other stylish wares and interior furnishings.

Centuries later, the pattern was catapulted into fashion stardom in the ’60s, buoyed by the infamy of the decade’s psychedelic era. Like all trends, it’s cycled in and out of the zeitgeist since. Now, it’s back in and that’s all thanks to some of Hollywood’s and music’s biggest stars.

Beyoncé & EmRata Are Fans

The “Texas Hold ’Em” crooner has incorporated the print in her recent wardrobe. In fact, she debuted two paisley looks in one month. The first was a summery white dress she paired with a bright red bag covered in the loopy, leafy style in late June.

Weeks later, she leaned into the style even more in paisley co-ords from Golden Goose. As per her usual post-Cowboy Carter M.O., Bey added a Western twist in a cowboy hat and rhinestone-encrusted bolo tie.

Other celebs who recently rocked the print include Zoë Kravitz, Bella Hadid, and, as previously mentioned, Sweeney. While both Kravitz and Hadid wore button-downs covered in the pattern, the Euphoria star made hers utterly risqué.

While on vacation, the Miu Miu ambassador wore a head-to-toe look from the brand. Sweeney took a brown paisley print scarf and tied it like a bandeau bra. She paired the slinky top with a matching micro mini skirt.

Even before the sudden surge in paisley looks, EmRata was already a year ahead of the trend. In June of 2023, the My Body author wore a black halter top tucked into a paisley print midi. She paired hers with Western-inspired boots and a statement necklace.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Designers Are Elevating The Print

Even runways are giving paisley the fashion treatment. While celebs are harkening to the more common prints of yore, designers are taking the look to the next level, reinterpreting it in chic — and very naked — ways.

At Etro’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, for example, models traipsed down runways in a more muted, oversized suggestion of paisley. The look, however, was v sheer.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ulla Johnson also got the scantily clad memo. At the designer’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, models walked out in intricately embroidered takes on the look. One cement-hued number was a crochet dream with a long fringe hem that showed slivers of skin.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in Giambattista Valli’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, the designer outfitted several models in bridal-inspired looks. The ornate dresses were crafted in sheer paisley-motif lace that bared underwear.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Apart from high-end designers, high-street brands are also peppering their merchandise mix with the trending print. Perhaps the biggest sign that the tides are turning, however, is Vera Bradley’s renaissance. In the past month, Vera Bradley underwent a facelift, with a new logo, products, and a brand-spanking new endorser (Zooey Deschanel).

Get The Trend

Whether you’re looking for dresses covered in the design or even a subtle overlay on denim, the options on the market these days are aplenty. Shop styles from designer labels like Miu Miu and Zimmermann, as well as high street brands like Anthropologie and Hudson Jeans. Golden Goose, the brand Beyoncé wore, also has paisley co-ords if you prefer to double down on the maximalist look.

With all this celeb approval, the trend is just about to blow up.