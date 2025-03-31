As anyone who watches The Kardashians knows, Kim Kardashian has many jobs. Between starring in her family’s Hulu reality show, running her SKIMS empire, going to law school, acting in multiple projects, raising four children, and most notably, becoming her daughter North West’s momager, she wears many hats — and always has the right looks to go with each of them.

Therefore, it almost comes as a surprise to see the reality star... actually take a little break? Over the weekend, Kardashian posted what seemed like vacation photos on Instagram, sharing photos with a scenic ocean view and captioning her post “Spring Break.” Naturally, she was wearing nothing but a chic swimsuit, proving that her fashion game doesn’t rest on vacation.

Kim K’s Vacation Bikini

Sharing mirror selfies from her bathroom, Kardashian showed off her chic vacation garb of choice, which followed her usual neutral aesthetic down to a T. She donned a strappy halter bikini top, made with a silky metallic gray hybrid of denim and faux leather.

She paired her top with a shiny cover-up skirt featuring a slightly ruffled hem. She undid the cover-up just a tiny bit to show off her matching bikini bottom.

Kardashian didn’t skimp on her accessories, donning a simple gold bangle around her wrist and a metallic silver cuff ring. Hopefully, she won’t lose her bling in the ocean this time.

Kim’s Love Of Bikinis

Kardashian’s love of bikinis runs deep, considering she now sells them. Earlier this month, the entrepreneur starred in the campaign for her SKIMS swim line, modeling an array of swimsuits.

In one image, she channeled Baywatch in a wet T-shirt, donning a cropped white sleeveless tank torn straight down the middle. She paired the ripped look with electric blue bikini bottoms that were tied at her hips.

In a separate image, she got a little catty in a leopard-print bikini, featuring a cropped camisole-style bra and an itty bitty thong that she stretched to its limits.

Kardashian may work hard, but she clearly knows how to vacation harder.