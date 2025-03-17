Kim Kardashian just added another piece to her fashion museum closet. For years, the SKIMS mogul has been purchasing the rarest, priciest fashion artifacts with the fervor of Thanos collecting Infinity Stones. Among her finds include pieces worn by late style icons like Elizabeth Taylor’s bracelets, Jacqueline Kennedy’s watch, and Princess Diana’s iconic Attallah cross necklace (with a near-$200,000 price tag).

As a true fashion girl, however, her collection isn’t limited to style heroes’ former finds. The reality TV star has also amassed a trove of chic pieces from some of the most historic runways. And the latest addition to her burgeoning pile proves she knows her fashion history.

Kim’s ’90s-Era Slip Dress

Over the weekend, Kardashian shared her latest ’fit and it was straight out of the archives — from Dior’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection, to be exact. She wore an ivory slip dress blanketed in blood red florals. Designed by John Galliano when he was still Dior’s creative director, the minimalist silhouette was utterly evocative of the ’90s.

She styled the dress with a deep scarlet cocoon coat with a gold fringe trim, just like it was worn by Yasmeen Ghauri on the runway.

For a striking coordinated look, she completed the ensemble with heeled sandals in a ruby hue.

Peep Her Necklace

Kardashian’s deft styling hand came into play when she mixed up her look. Instead of copying the OG runway look, which was accessorized with a gold multi-layered choker that covered her entire neck and collarbone, she switched it up.

Instead, the SKKN BY KIM founder donned a different statement piece from the same collection. Instead of one crafted in metal, she wore a beaded layered choker that also engulfed her neck. It came with two longer beaded chains, one with a pendant.

It Costs How Much?!

Purchasing a piece of fashion history doesn’t come cheap. The 27-year-old archival slip and cocoon coat set came with an eye-watering $47,525 list price on 1stDibs. Meanwhile, the necklace was also sold on the same site for over $10,200.

She needs to loan her closet to The Met.