North West is taking her musical talents to new places. Kim Kardashian’s 11-year-old daughter makes a surprise appearance on FKA twigs’ new album Eusexua, which was released on Jan. 24, and she drops some very unexpected bars.

One of twigs’ new tracks, “Childlike Things,” includes an uncredited feature from North, who raps a couple of verses in Japanese. In the song, twigs reflects on her childhood and reclaims the innocence and vivid imagination of her youth, making North an unexpectedly perfect fit for a collaborator.

According to Genius, North’s verse translates to “Hello, my name is North-chan / From California to Tokyo / Jesus, the King (Ah-ah) / Praise the Lord (Ah-ah) / Jesus is the one and only true God (You need to know).”

Naturally, Kardashian had to have a proud stage mom moment, posting a screenshot of the new song to her Instagram Stories. “@fkatwigs ft NORTH out now!” she exclaimed, including an Apple Music link to the new album.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

North’s Musical Endeavors

While North’s feature on twigs’ album may come as a surprise, she’s been stealthily building her music career — with the help of her rapper father, Kanye West. In August, North also rapped in Japanese on “Bombs” from West’s Vultures 2 album with Ty Dolla $ign. She also stars in the music video alongside her 7-year-old sister Chicago.

However, North has a bigger music project in the works. In March, she announced that she was working on her debut record, telling the crowd at Kanye’s Vultures 2 listening party that “I've been working on an album,” much to their delight.

Kanye shared insight into his collaborative process with North on Instagram, posting a photo of his daughter sitting in the recording studio. “This little girl made me love music again,” he wrote. “She asked me to make beats for her, I got back on the ASR, chopped up beats for her album.”

North’s record will reportedly be titled The Elementary School Dropout, which is a nod to her dad’s 2004 debut album, The College Dropout, but no release date has been set yet.