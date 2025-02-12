Kim Kardashian is changing the underwear industry, one extreme garment at a time. Since launching her now-billion dollar shapewear brand SKIMS in 2019, Kardashian has continuously pushed the boundaries of conventional underwear norms with her inventive fur bikinis, leather swimsuits, and bras with built-in nipples. Unsurprisingly, her latest launch is no exception.

Kim’s “Ultimate Butt” Bodysuit

In a new video campaign for SKIMS’ latest shapewear innovation, called the Ultimate Butt Bodysuit, Kardashian adopts the persona of the “Fairy Butt Mother” while visiting a young woman lamenting her fruitless workout results. Kardashian appears in a sparkly vision complete with wings, a wand, and a beige-colored bodysuit that nearly makes her look naked.

The nude garment features a plunging V-shaped neckline and a cheeky high-cut around the hips.

“Can’t there just be one thing in life that’s easy?,” the woman asks Kardashian’s fairy alter ego. With the wave of the wand and a “bibbity, butt-bity, boob,” the 44-year-old grants her wishes by transforming the bum and chest instantly with a little help from the new shapewear collection.

Though the reality TV star doesn’t appear to be wearing the Ultimate Butt bodysuit in the ad, Kardashian’s version isn’t all that different from the real thing. Per the SKIMS website, the butt-enhancing one-piece boasts a cupped padded bra around the chest to create a push-up effect, a waist contouring bodice, and padded bike shorts that lift and shape the butt. Maybe the garment really is magic after all.

Get The Look

The Ultimate Butt Bodysuit (aka the Push-Up Butt Enhancing Padded Mid Thigh Bodysuit) drops Thursday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. ET, and is available in Sand, Clay, Sienna, Jasper, Cocoa, and Onyx for $158.

The collection also includes the Butt Enhancing Padded Short, Butt Enhancing Padded Legging, and the Butt Enhancing Open Bust Padded Bodysuit.